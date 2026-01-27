© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Twin Cities' toll on Floridians, and a treasured tradition

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:10 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The back of a man in police gear and helmet with Ice Police on his back and looking at jail cells
Douglas Rissing/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has increasingly relied on Florida jails to arrest undocumented immigrants.

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," we discuss how immigration raids in Minneapolis have captured national attention — stirring questions and fears around the country — including the Tampa Bay area.

Minneapolis has been dominating the headlines, and it’s not hard to see why.

The immigration raids have left two Americans dead and sparked nationwide protests. Even here in the Tampa Bay area, people are grappling with what they’re seeing. We know you have questions, so we have a panel of legal and mental health pros to help.

From the serious to the spectacular, space fans have something to cheer about. NASA’s Artemis II moon rocket is out at Kennedy Space Center, towering taller than the Statue of Liberty and ready to send four astronauts farther than humans have traveled in decades. Are you ready to explore?

Finally, for those who prefer myth with their pageantry, we take a look at Gasparilla's roots. How did a fictional pirate promulgate a citywide celebration.

Minnesota, Florida and you

(0:00) Tampa and the Twin Cities are pretty far apart — about 60 degrees Fahrenheit — but images from Minneapolis have been impossible to ignore after two U.S. citizens were killed while engaging with federal officers during immigration raids. The fallout is raising questions about rights and emotional well-being. To better understand, we talk with legal and mental health experts.

GUEST:

  • Clara Reynolds, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay president/CEO
  • Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, First Amendment lawyer and Stetson University law professor
  • Elizabeth Berenguer, Stetson University law professor

Before the beads and bawdy behavior

(36:04) The Gasparilla parade is days away. Ah, that explains all the 10-foot skeletons in front yards. But the celebration didn’t always look like this. Once upon a time, our pirate party was more about spectacle and civic pride — and the booze flowed only inside the ropes. A new exhibit in town tells more event history.

GUEST:

  • Meleah Lyden, WUSF digital producer/reporter

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalGasparillaImmigrationMental HealthU.S. ConstitutionMoonNASAArtemis Programspace
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace