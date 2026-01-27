Twin Cities' toll on Floridians, and a treasured tradition

Minneapolis has been dominating the headlines, and it’s not hard to see why.

The immigration raids have left two Americans dead and sparked nationwide protests. Even here in the Tampa Bay area, people are grappling with what they’re seeing. We know you have questions, so we have a panel of legal and mental health pros to help.

From the serious to the spectacular, space fans have something to cheer about. NASA’s Artemis II moon rocket is out at Kennedy Space Center, towering taller than the Statue of Liberty and ready to send four astronauts farther than humans have traveled in decades. Are you ready to explore?

Finally, for those who prefer myth with their pageantry, we take a look at Gasparilla's roots. How did a fictional pirate promulgate a citywide celebration.

Minnesota, Florida and you

(0:00) Tampa and the Twin Cities are pretty far apart — about 60 degrees Fahrenheit — but images from Minneapolis have been impossible to ignore after two U.S. citizens were killed while engaging with federal officers during immigration raids. The fallout is raising questions about rights and emotional well-being. To better understand, we talk with legal and mental health experts.

GUEST:



Clara Reynolds, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay president/CEO

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, First Amendment lawyer and Stetson University law professor

Elizabeth Berenguer, Stetson University law professor

Before the beads and bawdy behavior

(36:04) The Gasparilla parade is days away. Ah, that explains all the 10-foot skeletons in front yards. But the celebration didn’t always look like this. Once upon a time, our pirate party was more about spectacle and civic pride — and the booze flowed only inside the ropes. A new exhibit in town tells more event history.

GUEST:

