© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Charters and closures, both sides of the tax, glacial recognition, Tampa's gold star

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published January 29, 2026 at 2:04 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
close up of safety camera on school bus with stop sign
Nancy Guan
/
WUSF

Pinellas County is making big moves to close and merge under-enrolled campuses as charter schools seek space in public schools through the state’s Schools of Hope program.

Families and educators are weighing the benefits of expanded school choice against the disruption caused by closures and consolidations. We start the show by unpacking what’s at stake.

Also in the news: property taxes. Should lawmakers reduce or phase them out? A pair of lawmakers take calls from listeners and explore the trade-offs between tax relief and maintaining quality of life.

And what’s going on with this chilly weather? And what’s with all this talk about snow in the Tampa Bay area this weekend. We turn to someone who knows.

Finally, Tampa will soon shine on the global stage as native sled hockey player Declan Farmer heads to Milan with his sights set on a fourth Winter Paralympics gold medal.

District goal: Abandon all Hope

(0:00) In an object lesson in class warfare, Pinellas County approved a plan to close and merge campuses with under-enrollment to prevent charter schools from moving in. District leaders say the move will protect resources amid the state’s expanded Schools of Hope program. We break down the plan, the pushback and what options districts really have.

GUEST:

  • Jeff Solochek, Tampa Bay Times education reporter

Fraught with flurries?

(11:43) It’s the weekend to shiver ye timbers, literally, as the coldest weather of the season moves into the area just in time for Gasparilla and a pirate-themed outdoor Lightning game. But the big question is: Will it snow? An FPREN meteorologist explains how cold it will get.

GUEST:

  • Megan Borowski, FPREN senior meteorologist

Slashing property taxes? At what cost?

(20:44) The Legislature is pushing plans to reduce or eliminate local ad valorem taxes, a move that appeals to homeowners and renters alike. Critics warn that long-term cuts could hollow out services people rely on every day. We bring the debate home with a pair of state lawmakers.

GUEST:

  • George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
  • Florida Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay

Going for another gold

(35:45) Tampa native Declan Farmer is heading to Italy for his fourth Winter Paralympics in March. A three-time gold medalist in sled hockey, Farmer credits local clubs for helping him reach the world stage. He visits to talk about training, the challenges of sled hockey, and what the U.S. team has in store this March.

GUEST:

  • Declan Farmer, U.S. Paralympic men’s sled hockey team

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalProperty TaxesEducationSchoolsWinter WeatherSnowSchools Of HopeParalympics
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters