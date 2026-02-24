Fresh approach to hunger, urchin care for reefs, growth reality check, prison to prevention

We've got a common thread on this episode of "Florida Matters: Live & Local": People working to strengthen the community.

Host Matthew Peddie learns about a program tackling food insecurity in South St. Petersburg, scientists helping sea urchins reclaim their role as coral “lawnmowers,” what new data says about regional growth, and a man turning lived experiences into mentorship.

Making it easier to be green

(0:00) Finding affordable fresh food hasn’t been easy in south St. Petersburg. A city-backed effort is trying to close the gaps, using federal dollars to stock a variety of produce, grains and lean proteins on the shelves of smaller, neighborhood markets. Is it sustainable? What do customers say? A program leader and store owner discuss this path toward food security.

GUESTS:



Jennifer Yeagley, St. Petersburg Free Clinic CEO

Mike Jaber, owner of the Rajax Food and Meat Mart

Underwater 'baby formula'

(12:01) Sea urchins are often called the “lawnmowers of the reef,” clearing algae that would otherwise smother coral. After their populations collapsed decades ago, Caribbean ecosystems tipped out of balance. University of Florida researchers are now raising urchins in Apollo Beach — and experimenting with new diets to improve their survival. We talk with scientists behind the work.

GUESTS:



Casey Hudspeth, graduate student, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, School of Forest, Fisheries and Geomatics Sciences

Joshua Patterson, associate professor with University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences; Florida Aquarium Center for Conservation

Growth, gains and growing pains

(21:05) The Tampa region remains one of the fastest-growing in the country, but momentum is cooling. New reports from USF and the Tampa Bay Partnership show rising wages and declining poverty – but also pressure from housing costs and transportation gaps. Our guests help us dig into what’s working, what’s lagging and what it means for the future.

GUESTS:



Dave Blackwell, Lynn Pippenger Dean at the USF Muma College of Business

Sarah Burgoyne, Tampa Bay Partnership senior director of research and public policy

Redefining success after prison

(36:12) After serving time, rebuilding life on the outside isn’t easy – from finding work to securing housing. In St. Petersburg, our guest turned his experience into Felons Ain’t Failures, a podcast-turned-organization focused on mentorship and second chances. Now, through a new Young Influencer Felony Prevention Program, he’s working to help young people avoid the system altogether.

GUEST:

