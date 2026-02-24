© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Fresh approach to hunger, urchin care for reefs, growth reality check, prison to prevention

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:57 PM EST
Sea urchin with spiny tentacles
Rachel Best
/
Florida State University
The urchin species Diadema antillarum has long been considered the most important grazer in the Caribbean, feeding on algae that would otherwise overrun the reef and make it difficult for coral to thrive.

From expanding fresh food access and restoring reef ecosystems to measuring regional growth and mentoring youth, "Florida Matters Live & Local" explores solutions shaping Tampa Bay’s future.

We've got a common thread on this episode of "Florida Matters: Live & Local": People working to strengthen the community.

Host Matthew Peddie learns about a program tackling food insecurity in South St. Petersburg, scientists helping sea urchins reclaim their role as coral “lawnmowers,” what new data says about regional growth, and a man turning lived experiences into mentorship.

Making it easier to be green

(0:00) Finding affordable fresh food hasn’t been easy in south St. Petersburg. A city-backed effort is trying to close the gaps, using federal dollars to stock a variety of produce, grains and lean proteins on the shelves of smaller, neighborhood markets. Is it sustainable? What do customers say? A program leader and store owner discuss this path toward food security.

GUESTS:

  • Jennifer Yeagley, St. Petersburg Free Clinic CEO
  • Mike Jaber, owner of the Rajax Food and Meat Mart

Underwater 'baby formula'

(12:01) Sea urchins are often called the “lawnmowers of the reef,” clearing algae that would otherwise smother coral. After their populations collapsed decades ago, Caribbean ecosystems tipped out of balance. University of Florida researchers are now raising urchins in Apollo Beach — and experimenting with new diets to improve their survival. We talk with scientists behind the work.

GUESTS:

  • Casey Hudspeth, graduate student, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, School of Forest, Fisheries and Geomatics Sciences
  • Joshua Patterson, associate professor with University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences; Florida Aquarium Center for Conservation

Growth, gains and growing pains

(21:05) The Tampa region remains one of the fastest-growing in the country, but momentum is cooling. New reports from USF and the Tampa Bay Partnership show rising wages and declining poverty – but also pressure from housing costs and transportation gaps. Our guests help us dig into what’s working, what’s lagging and what it means for the future.

GUESTS:

  • Dave Blackwell, Lynn Pippenger Dean at the USF Muma College of Business
  • Sarah Burgoyne, Tampa Bay Partnership senior director of research and public policy

Redefining success after prison

(36:12) After serving time, rebuilding life on the outside isn’t easy – from finding work to securing housing. In St. Petersburg, our guest turned his experience into Felons Ain’t Failures, a podcast-turned-organization focused on mentorship and second chances. Now, through a new Young Influencer Felony Prevention Program, he’s working to help young people avoid the system altogether.

GUEST:

  • Charles “Coach Chuck” Price, Felons Ain’t Failures founder and president

Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalCoral ReefsSea UrchinsFood InsecurityHungerPrisonEconomyEconomic growth
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local
