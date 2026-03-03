© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Lessons in school change, Tampa's role in Iran, a new teen curfew, postpartum psychosis

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 3, 2026 at 1:44 PM EST
Pinellas Park’s Cross Bayou Elementary is one of the schools that will close at the end of the 2025-26 school year. The Pinellas County School Board voted on the closing because of enrollment declines and increased costs as part of its Planning for Progress initiative. The property will be sold or leased, according to the district.

"Live & Local" jumps into four controversial issues: school closures in Pinellas, war planning at MacDill, the new teen curfew in Palmetto and treatment gaps for maternal mental health.

Pinellas County is reorganizing its classrooms. Falling enrollment and high repair costs are forcing the district to make tough calls. We look at what went into the decision and how educators and students’ families are dealing with the aftermath.

Then, a former adviser to U.S. Central Command talks about MacDill Air Force Base’s role in the Iran airstrikes and what the end of the conflict may look like.

Then, Palmetto is adopting a teen curfew that mirrors one passed by Manatee County last fall. Is there a juvenile crime issue? Or is the city unfairly shifting the burden from the root cause of the problem?

To close, we talk with an author who recounts a psychotic episode that followed the birth of her first child. It broadens into a conversation about race, faith and maternal mental health.

Bell tolls for some Pinellas schools

(0:00) Two county campuses will shut their doors, and others will merge or expand to serve more students. Educators say the changes hit morale and job security, even as the district aims to serve kids efficiently. How will teachers, parents and students adjust?

GUESTS:

  • Lee Bryant, president of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association
  • Jennifer Dull, chief operations officer for Pinellas County Schools
  • Reagan Miller, parent and vice president of the Pinellas County Council PTA

The war’s nerve center: MacDill AFB

(12:02) The airstrikes on Iran are directed from U.S. Central Command, which plans and coordinates military strategy across the Middle East. A geopolitical analyst and previous CENTCOM adviser offers insight into Tampa’s role in Operation Epic Fury and its aftermath.

GUEST:

  • Patricia DeGennaro, geopolitical analyst

A curfew in Palmetto

(21:03) Kids under 16 must now be home by 11 on weeknights and midnight on weekends. City officials say it’s about safety and consistency with Manatee County. Opponents argue the curfew disproportionately affects young people and raise concerns about enforcement.

GUESTS:

  • Tracey Washington, president of the Manatee County NAACP
  • Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells
  • Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler

The Silent Side of Motherhood

(36:10) While pregnancy journeys are often shared, the mental toll after childbirth receives far less attention. Ayana Lage writes candidly about postpartum psychosis, hospitalization and the stigma surrounding inpatient care. She hopes recounting her vulnerability can help others.

GUEST:

  • Ayana Lage, author

