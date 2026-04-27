Sunshine State sticker shock, mapmakers unite, civics engineering, gotta have J-Hope

Florida is one of the most expensive Southern states in which to live. Costs continue to rise while salaries stay the same. We’re looking into a recent report on affordability in Florida. Also, lawmakers are back in Tallahassee for special session. Our “Your Florida” reporter has an update.

Living here is gonna cost you

(3:30) Floridians are feeling the pressure as the cost of everyday life continues to climb. A new report from Florida Tax Watch finds inflation is hitting essentials like food, housing and insurance especially hard. Many residents are even considering moving out of state.

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Jeff Kottkamp, Florida Tax Watch CEO and president

Session's greetings

(12:02) Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol for a special session, and all roads lead to redistricting. Maps would reflect that, but strangely, they didn't show up until Day 1. Vaccine exemptions and AI rules are also on the agenda, but not an annual budget. Our Capitol expert breaks the week down.

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Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

Civics in action

(21:08) Middle school students are stepping up with solutions for their communities through the National Civics Bee. It tests not just what they know, but also what they think about real-world problems. The competition rises from regional to state to national levels. Organizers say it’s about building the next generation of engaged citizens.



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: Christie Bruner, St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce vice president of leadership and advocacy

You and what Army?

(36:08) There’s an Army in Tampa, but it’s made up of devoted K-pop fans. BTS launched its U.S. comeback tour with three sold-out shows at Raymond James Stadium, drawing fans from around the world. WUSF reporter Nancy Guan was there, and tells us about one of music’s most passionate fandoms.

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