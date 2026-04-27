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Florida Matters Live & Local

Sunshine State sticker shock, mapmakers unite, civics engineering, gotta have J-Hope

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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Florida is one of the most expensive Southern states in which to live. But why? We’re looking into a recent report on affordability in Florida. Plus, the special session, kids and civics, and BTS.

Florida is one of the most expensive Southern states in which to live. Costs continue to rise while salaries stay the same. We’re looking into a recent report on affordability in Florida. Also, lawmakers are back in Tallahassee for special session. Our “Your Florida” reporter has an update.

Living here is gonna cost you

(3:30) Floridians are feeling the pressure as the cost of everyday life continues to climb. A new report from Florida Tax Watch finds inflation is hitting essentials like food, housing and insurance especially hard. Many residents are even considering moving out of state.

GUEST:

  • Jeff Kottkamp, Florida Tax Watch CEO and president

Session's greetings

(12:02) Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol for a special session, and all roads lead to redistricting. Maps would reflect that, but strangely, they didn't show up until Day 1. Vaccine exemptions and AI rules are also on the agenda, but not an annual budget. Our Capitol expert breaks the week down.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

Civics in action

(21:08) Middle school students are stepping up with solutions for their communities through the National Civics Bee. It tests not just what they know, but also what they think about real-world problems. The competition rises from regional to state to national levels. Organizers say it’s about building the next generation of engaged citizens.

  • GUEST:
  • Christie Bruner, St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce vice president of leadership and advocacy

You and what Army?

(36:08) There’s an Army in Tampa, but it’s made up of devoted K-pop fans. BTS launched its U.S. comeback tour with three sold-out shows at Raymond James Stadium, drawing fans from around the world. WUSF reporter Nancy Guan was there, and tells us about one of music’s most passionate fandoms.

GUEST:

  • Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFlorida Tax Watch2026 Florida LegislatureSpecial SessionFlorida RedistrictingRedistrictingCivicsMusicAffordable Housing
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters