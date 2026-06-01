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Florida Matters Live & Local

The fuss over property taxes, public employees and free speech, taking a dive in Tampa Bay

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published June 1, 2026 at 1:23 PM EDT
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State Senators listen to debate on SB 8-D, a redistricting bill during a special session of the Florida Legislature, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
/
AP
The Florida Legislature is back in special session this week to discuss the governor's proposal to cut property taxes.

The budget may finally be complete, but lawmakers are back at the state Capitol this week for a special session on cutting property taxes. "Florida Matters Live & Local" takes a look at the governor's plan.

Also, have you ever worried that something you posted online could affect your job? Should public employees be held to a different standard? We talk to a civil liberties attorney about a recent lawsuit.

And cliff diving — sans the cliff — is coming to downtown St. Petersburg this weekend. Complete with a 100-foot tower.

A costly firing over a meme

(0:00) A state wildlife biologist was fired last year after reposting a meme on social media criticizing slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She was awarded $485,000 in a legal settlement after she sued her agency. What does the case say about the free speech limits of public employees?

GUEST:

  • Carrie MacNamara, ACLU of Florida attorney

Can Florida afford this?

(12:03) Lawmakers approved a $114.5 billion state budget, but another major issue remains. Gov. DeSantis is pushing a plan to dramatically reduce property taxes, setting up a special-session debate over how local governments would fund basic services. We explore the potential benefits, risks and political hurdles.

GUESTS:

  • Jason Garcia, Seeking Rents substack
  • Lawrence Mower, Tampa Bay Times reporter

That last step is a doozie

(36:06) This weekend, elite athletes will leap from a 100-foot tower above Tampa Bay as the Red Bull Cliff Diving series arrives at the St. Pete Pier. It's the first time the international competition has come to Florida. We talk with an organizer and competitor about the sport, the spectacle and what spectators can expect.

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Faulkner, Red Bull Cliff Diving
  • Orlando Duque, Red Bull Cliff Diving

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & Local2026 Florida LegislatureProperty TaxesFlorida BudgetACLUFree SpeechThings To Do
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace