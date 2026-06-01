The fuss over property taxes, public employees and free speech, taking a dive in Tampa Bay

The budget may finally be complete, but lawmakers are back at the state Capitol this week for a special session on cutting property taxes. "Florida Matters Live & Local" takes a look at the governor's plan.

Also, have you ever worried that something you posted online could affect your job? Should public employees be held to a different standard? We talk to a civil liberties attorney about a recent lawsuit.

And cliff diving — sans the cliff — is coming to downtown St. Petersburg this weekend. Complete with a 100-foot tower.

A costly firing over a meme

(0:00) A state wildlife biologist was fired last year after reposting a meme on social media criticizing slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She was awarded $485,000 in a legal settlement after she sued her agency. What does the case say about the free speech limits of public employees?

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Carrie MacNamara, ACLU of Florida attorney

Can Florida afford this?

(12:03) Lawmakers approved a $114.5 billion state budget, but another major issue remains. Gov. DeSantis is pushing a plan to dramatically reduce property taxes, setting up a special-session debate over how local governments would fund basic services. We explore the potential benefits, risks and political hurdles.

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Jason Garcia, Seeking Rents substack

Lawrence Mower, Tampa Bay Times reporter

That last step is a doozie

(36:06) This weekend, elite athletes will leap from a 100-foot tower above Tampa Bay as the Red Bull Cliff Diving series arrives at the St. Pete Pier. It's the first time the international competition has come to Florida. We talk with an organizer and competitor about the sport, the spectacle and what spectators can expect.

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