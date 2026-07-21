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Florida Matters Live & Local

Encore: Life after prison, and the cost of mass incarceration

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published July 21, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
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This week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is revisiting some of our best conversations from the year.

Adjusting to life out of prison can be challenging for people who’ve just completed their sentence. Could providing them with a basic income help them get back on their feet — and keep them out of jail?

After that, a federal jury found Ticketmaster and Live Nation were acting as a monopoly. What does this mean for concertgoers and smaller venues in the area?

Plus, we try to catch up with a roaming whale shark, and have you ever worried that something you posted online could affect your job?

Rebuilding after release

(0:58) New research underscores inequities in the criminal justice system, where the impact of prison extends beyond release. In Gainesville, programs are helping people rebuild. We talk with advocates about reform, economic justice and efforts to break down systemic barriers facing the formerly incarcerated.

GUESTS:

  • Wanda Bertram, Prison Policy Initiative communications strategist
  • Kevin Scott, Community Spring director of guaranteed income

Some fin in the way he moves

(11:50) A whale shark named Larry has traveled from Tampa Bay to Cuba, Honduras and beyond since scientists tagged him last year. He was 10 stories high if he were a foot, and scientists have tracked him at more than 6,000 location points. The record-setting journey produced new details about how these great beasts move through Gulf waters.

GUEST:

  • Eric Hoffmayer, NOAA fishery research biologist

Rising cost of live music

(20:28) Concertgoers are shelling out more as fees and ticket prices continue to climb across the industry. A Tampa venue owner recently testified before Congress about alleged monopoly practices in live entertainment. He says smaller independent venues are struggling to compete with giants like Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster and argues the system is reshaping how tours are booked and how much fans pay.

GUEST:

  • Tom DeGeorge, venue owner

A costly firing over a meme

(34:50) A state wildlife biologist was fired last year after reposting a meme on social media criticizing slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She was awarded $485,000 in a legal settlement after she sued her agency. What does the case say about the free speech limits of public employees?

GUEST:

  • Carrie McNamara, ACLU of Florida attorney
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & Local
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters