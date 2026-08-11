A new identity for a longtime Tampa shopping mecca, and get ready for 813 Day

Big changes are finally coming to Tampa’s WestShore Plaza. A new owner has bought the mall with plans to redevelop it into a mixed-use space.

Then, early voting is underway in the primary elections. What do you want to know about voting for judges? And, Thursday is 813 Day — but what is that?

Finally, why do shorebirds like black skimmers need our protection?

WestShore Plaza’s next life

(0:00) Opened in 1967, WestShore Plaza was the first indoor mall in the region. Sixty years later, the former shopping mecca looks headed for the wrecking ball. New owners just scooped up the 53-acre Tampa property for $165 million with plans to build a mixed-use development. As patrons of its past, we have more questions about the landmark's future. So we're asking.

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Ashley Kritzer, Tampa Bay Business Journal editor at large



Have you reached a verdict?

(11:48) The Florida primary is just a week away, but one part of the ballot can be easy to overlook: judicial races. Our Meghan Bowman explains what voters will see, how these elections work and where to find information about the candidates.

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Meghan Bowman, WUSF reporter



Decoding the 813

(20:48) It’s more than a clever way to celebrate an area code. Local businesses, groups and tourism leaders are turning 813 Day into a showcase for what makes Hillsborough County special. We find out what’s happening in this wonderful place in which we live.

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Maggie Webber, Visit Tampa Bay director of partnership and community engagement

Jerilyn Runbarger, Plant City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO

Kamila Zaidieh, Rolling Proud Run Club

Serelia Batson, Rolling Proud Run Club



Leave the birds alone

(35:42) Black skimmers are among Florida’s imperiled shorebirds, and Pinellas County beaches are home to a significant share of the state’s population. We’ll look at allegations that two St. Petersburg business owners used mothballs to drive the birds away — and why protecting these nesting colonies matters.

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