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Florida Matters Live & Local

A new identity for a longtime Tampa shopping mecca, and get ready for 813 Day

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published August 11, 2026 at 2:01 PM EDT
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an aerial image showing a large interior shopping mall in the foregrown and downtown skyline through hazy sky toward the rear of the frame. A major road on the right of the mall and image frame
FormulaNone
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via Wikimedia Commons, 2019
WestShore Plaza, in the foreground, opened in 1967 at Kennedy and West Shore boulevards in Tampa as the first completely indoor mall the region. Nearly 60 years later, it's headed for the wrecking ball, to be replaced by a mixed-use development.

Big changes are finally coming to Tampa’s WestShore Plaza. A new owner has bought the mall with plans to redevelop it into a mixed-use space.

Then, early voting is underway in the primary elections. What do you want to know about voting for judges? And, Thursday is 813 Day — but what is that?

Finally, why do shorebirds like black skimmers need our protection?

WestShore Plaza’s next life

(0:00) Opened in 1967, WestShore Plaza was the first indoor mall in the region. Sixty years later, the former shopping mecca looks headed for the wrecking ball. New owners just scooped up the 53-acre Tampa property for $165 million with plans to build a mixed-use development. As patrons of its past, we have more questions about the landmark's future. So we're asking.

GUEST:

  • Ashley Kritzer, Tampa Bay Business Journal editor at large

Have you reached a verdict?

(11:48) The Florida primary is just a week away, but one part of the ballot can be easy to overlook: judicial races. Our Meghan Bowman explains what voters will see, how these elections work and where to find information about the candidates.

GUEST:

  • Meghan Bowman, WUSF reporter

Decoding the 813

(20:48) It’s more than a clever way to celebrate an area code. Local businesses, groups and tourism leaders are turning 813 Day into a showcase for what makes Hillsborough County special. We find out what’s happening in this wonderful place in which we live.

GUESTS:

  • Maggie Webber, Visit Tampa Bay director of partnership and community engagement
  • Jerilyn Runbarger, Plant City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO
  • Kamila Zaidieh, Rolling Proud Run Club
  • Serelia Batson, Rolling Proud Run Club

Leave the birds alone

(35:42) Black skimmers are among Florida’s imperiled shorebirds, and Pinellas County beaches are home to a significant share of the state’s population. We’ll look at allegations that two St. Petersburg business owners used mothballs to drive the birds away — and why protecting these nesting colonies matters.

GUESTS:

  • Melissa Edwards, Seaside Seabird Sanctuary
  • Beth Forys, Eckerd College environmental science and biology professor

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalWestShore PlazaVotingjudges813 area codeShorebirdsblack skimmersprotected wildlife
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters