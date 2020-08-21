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Here are the results of merit retentions for the state Supreme Court and Tampa Bay-area district courts of appeal.
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If an administrative judge issues a ruling in favor of the health department in time, the DeSantis administration can implement changes before a new governor is sworn in.
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Big changes are finally coming to Tampa’s WestShore Plaza. A new owner has bought the 60-year-old mall with plans to redevelop it into a mixed-use space.
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Each election, you make decisions that affect your everyday life. Some of the most difficult and important choices involve selecting and retaining judges. Here's how to do it.
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HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra tells CNN “we want the courts to overturn this reckless decision” so women can continue to have “access to a drug that’s proven itself safe.” He did not rule out defying the order.
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The bill, which would allow judges to sentence defendants to death based on the recommendations of eight of 12 jurors. is up for discussion six years after lawmakers added the unanimous requirement.
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A Constitution Revision Commission proposal to extend the retirement age of Florida’s Supreme Court justices from 70 to 75 is moving forward, and may...
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Most state workers won't be getting a raise in the coming year, but Florida's judges could be getting a big one.Florida legislators on Thursday wrapped up…
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A proposal increasing the mandatory retirement age for Florida judges has unanimously passed a subpanel of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission....
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After an exhaustive study, the Florida Supreme Court is recommending the Legislature pay for a dozen new trial judges. But in a rare move, justices are...
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The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said it will take up a Florida campaign-finance case that pits arguments about First Amendment rights and the integrity…