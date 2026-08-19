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Florida Matters Live & Local

Breaking down primary night's winners and losers, and Hillsborough schools get an A

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published August 19, 2026 at 3:19 PM EDT
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Sources: AP, Facebook (Ken Welch and Byron Donalds), Angie Nixon campaign

Primary night 2026 is in the past. Florida voters picked the major party’s candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and state Agriculture Commissioner. There's also St. Petersburg’s mayoral runoff that's already getting a bit contentious.

Anyway, it’s time to follow up with a panel of reporters who've been closely watching the campaigns and campaigners.

We also talk about the state's grade for school districts. One local county just earned a coveted A for the first time in a decade. What does it mean for staff and students?

Finally, meet an author shedding light on the mass escape of unaccompanied children from Castro’s communist Cuba to Florida in the early 1960s.

After their vote comes in

(0:00) The results from Florida primary night brought the expected and unexpected, including an upset in the Democratic battle for U.S. Senate, a thrashing in the GOP race for governor and a runoff in St. Petersburg’s mayoral race. Our panel of political reporters provides insight going into the November general election.

GUESTS:

  • Colleen Wright, Tampa Bay Times reporter
  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter
  • Douglas Soule, WUSF reporter

Yay! An A for Hillsborough

(20:59) For the first time since 2015, Hillsborough County's school district is celebrating an A grade from the state. We look beyond the letter to examine what’s driving the improvement — and what the grades can and can’t tell parents.

GUEST:

  • Shay McRae, Hillsborough County Public Schools deputy superintendent of academics and transformation

Remembering Pedro Pan

(35:53) Thousands of Cuban parents sent their children to Miami to escape Fidel Castro’s revolution. A new young adult graphic novel, “We Are Pan,” preserves history by following four teenagers whose lives are transformed by the flight from communism.

GUEST:

  • Andre Frattino, author of “We Are Pan”

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalVoteprimary electionElectionsAngie NixonAlexander VindmanByron DonaldsDavid JollyJay CollinsCharlie CristKen WelchHillsborough County School DistrictHillsborough County Public SchoolsEducationAuthorCubaCommunismFidel Castro
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters