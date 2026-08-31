Flock critics share their concerns, and earthquake help for Colombia and Venezuela

The backlash is growing against Flock automatic license plate readers. Pasco and Manatee are the latest counties to ban or pledge to remove the cameras.

Law enforcement leaders say ALPRs can be used to fight crime and find missing people, but opponents point the potential for abuse of privacy and mass surveillance.

Also, we’ve got an up on local relief efforts after the recent earthquakes in Colombia and Venezuela.

Straying from the Flocks

(0:00) Flock cameras are spreading across communities as law enforcement touts their value in solving crimes and finding missing people. But officials and privacy advocates are raising concerns about surveillance, data use and constitutional rights, prompting some Tampa Bay communities to remove or restrict the technology.

GUESTS:



George Kruse, Manatee County commissioner

Tom Gleason, retired police chief and advisory board member for Pursuit Safety

Zach Schira, DeFlock St. Pete

Lisa Femia, staff attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Earthquake relief

(35:42) Deadly quakes in Colombia and Venezuela are hitting close to home for Tampa-area residents with family and cultural ties to both countries. Local community leaders are working with Port Tampa Bay and others to coordinate assistance — and figure out what help is needed most.

GUESTS:

