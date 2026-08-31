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Florida Matters Live & Local

Flock critics share their concerns, and earthquake help for Colombia and Venezuela

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published August 31, 2026 at 1:20 PM EDT
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looking up at a ALPR with dramatic orange streak and other orange sports in the dusk sky
David Goldman
/
AP
Flock cameras are automated license plate readers that capture vehicle images and plate data, helping law enforcement and communities investigate crimes, locate vehicles, and enhance public safety.

The backlash is growing against Flock automatic license plate readers. Our panel of experts expresses concerns about the technology.

The backlash is growing against Flock automatic license plate readers. Pasco and Manatee are the latest counties to ban or pledge to remove the cameras.

Law enforcement leaders say ALPRs can be used to fight crime and find missing people, but opponents point the potential for abuse of privacy and mass surveillance.

Also, we’ve got an up on local relief efforts after the recent earthquakes in Colombia and Venezuela.

Straying from the Flocks

(0:00) Flock cameras are spreading across communities as law enforcement touts their value in solving crimes and finding missing people. But officials and privacy advocates are raising concerns about surveillance, data use and constitutional rights, prompting some Tampa Bay communities to remove or restrict the technology.

GUESTS:

  • George Kruse, Manatee County commissioner
  • Tom Gleason, retired police chief and advisory board member for Pursuit Safety
  • Zach Schira, DeFlock St. Pete
  • Lisa Femia, staff attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Earthquake relief

(35:42) Deadly quakes in Colombia and Venezuela are hitting close to home for Tampa-area residents with family and cultural ties to both countries. Local community leaders are working with Port Tampa Bay and others to coordinate assistance — and figure out what help is needed most.

GUESTS:

  • Martha Gallagher, Asocol Tampa
  • Ivonne Alvarez-Howard, Tampa-Barranquilla Sister Cities

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFlock CameraprivacyLaw EnforcementManatee County CommissionEarthquakeColombiaVenezuela
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters