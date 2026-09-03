The Clancy trial and understanding postpartum psychosis, plus inside the art of cosplay

The Lindsay Clancy case in Massachusetts has sparked conversations about perinatal mood disorders. Many of us are trying to learn more about postpartum psychosis. A local expert is here to oblige.

Also, a report reveals the Pinellas County Jail detained people in ICE custody longer than federal guidelines permit.

Finally, some cool spots to look for in your neighborhoods and Tampa Bay Comic Con is more than just costumes.

A rare motherhood crisis

(0:00) A high-profile murder trial is shining a spotlight on a rare but serious condition that can cause hallucinations, delusions and other symptoms. How does postpartum psychosis differ from depression and the baby blues, what should families watch for, and where can mothers find help?

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Lacy Chavis, Tampa General Hospital director of psychology and neuropsychology

Hidden neighborhood gems

(12:02) Looking for something new to do close to home? WUSF’s Arts Axis has created a guide to Tampa Bay’s creative scene, from museums and markets to coffee shops, thrift stores and places to indulge your creative side. We explore what’s happening this weekend.

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Malaika Hollist, WUSF’s Arts Axis

The 72-hour loophole

(21:02) Florida jails are only supposed to hold immigrants for ICE for 72 hours. But an investigation found hundreds of people were repeatedly rebooked, allowing some to remain in county jails much longer. We examine how it was done, what federal law says and what’s changed.

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Mario Ariza, ProPublica reporter

Tampa Bay Comic Con

(36:04) For fans of this weekend's event, cosplay is more than dressing up. One event guest has spent two decades bringing characters to life, creating nearly 300 costumes along the way. Their background in art and voice acting created a passion that has turned into a creative career.

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Sailor Geek, cosplayer