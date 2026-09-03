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Florida Matters Live & Local

The Clancy trial and understanding postpartum psychosis, plus inside the art of cosplay

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:33 PM EDT
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Lindsay Clancy listens to medical testimony from doctors who treated her children during her trial. Clancy, 36, does not deny she killed her three young children, but her attorney argues she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she strangled them.
Greg Derr
/
Pool, The Patriot Ledger
Lindsay Clancy listens to medical testimony from doctors who treated her children during her trial. Clancy, 36, does not deny she killed her three young children, but her attorney argues she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she strangled them.

The Lindsay Clancy case in Massachusetts has sparked conversations about perinatal mood disorders. Many of us are trying to learn more about postpartum psychosis. A local expert is here to oblige.

Also, a report reveals the Pinellas County Jail detained people in ICE custody longer than federal guidelines permit.

Finally, some cool spots to look for in your neighborhoods and Tampa Bay Comic Con is more than just costumes.

A rare motherhood crisis

(0:00) A high-profile murder trial is shining a spotlight on a rare but serious condition that can cause hallucinations, delusions and other symptoms. How does postpartum psychosis differ from depression and the baby blues, what should families watch for, and where can mothers find help?

GUEST:

  • Lacy Chavis, Tampa General Hospital director of psychology and neuropsychology

Hidden neighborhood gems

(12:02) Looking for something new to do close to home? WUSF’s Arts Axis has created a guide to Tampa Bay’s creative scene, from museums and markets to coffee shops, thrift stores and places to indulge your creative side. We explore what’s happening this weekend.

GUEST:

  • Malaika Hollist, WUSF’s Arts Axis

The 72-hour loophole

(21:02) Florida jails are only supposed to hold immigrants for ICE for 72 hours. But an investigation found hundreds of people were repeatedly rebooked, allowing some to remain in county jails much longer. We examine how it was done, what federal law says and what’s changed.

GUEST:

  • Mario Ariza, ProPublica reporter

Tampa Bay Comic Con

(36:04) For fans of this weekend's event, cosplay is more than dressing up. One event guest has spent two decades bringing characters to life, creating nearly 300 costumes along the way. Their background in art and voice acting created a passion that has turned into a creative career.

GUEST:
Sailor Geek, cosplayer

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalMaternityArts Axis FloridaEventsTampa Bay Comic ConCosplayICEPinellas County JailImmigrationPerinatal mood and anxiety disorders
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters