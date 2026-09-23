Poring over the Amendment 3 property tax measure, and a dengue update

In just over a month, voters go to the polls. There are lots of races on the ballot, from governor to Senate to Legislature and more.

One thing all Florida voters will get to decide: whether to reduce property taxes. On this episode, we examine the possible effect on fire rescue services and community planning.

Also, why is Hillsborough County the epicenter of Florida’s dengue outbreak?

Tax cuts and fire stations

(0:00) Supporters say Amendment 3 would give homeowners more money by reducing property taxes. But local governments are examining what could happen to public safety and other services if revenues decline. Our Capitol reporter discusses the potential impact, the campaign behind the measure and the debate surrounding it.

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Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

Tax cuts and urban planning

(18:14) What happens when a growing Florida community has less money to pay for new roads, infrastructure and public services? How do property taxes help pay for growth, how do governments plan ahead and what could change under Amendment 3?

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Allara Mills-Gutcher, Florida chapter president of the American Planning Association

Understanding Hillsborough’s dengue outbreak

(27:04) The mosquito-borne illness has surged in the county this year, with one confirmed death. Health officials say the mosquito population and weather have contributed to the unusual increase, while recent testing may suggest the virus is waning.

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