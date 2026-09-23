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Florida Matters Live & Local

Poring over the Amendment 3 property tax measure, and a dengue update

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published September 23, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT
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House and TAX alphabet on stack coins with white wall background. House, home, real estate property and land tax, taxation for home buying or selling
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In just over a month, voters go to the polls. There are lots of races on the ballot, from governor to Senate to Legislature and more.

One thing all Florida voters will get to decide: whether to reduce property taxes. On this episode, we examine the possible effect on fire rescue services and community planning.

Also, why is Hillsborough County the epicenter of Florida’s dengue outbreak?

Tax cuts and fire stations

(0:00) Supporters say Amendment 3 would give homeowners more money by reducing property taxes. But local governments are examining what could happen to public safety and other services if revenues decline. Our Capitol reporter discusses the potential impact, the campaign behind the measure and the debate surrounding it.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

Tax cuts and urban planning

(18:14) What happens when a growing Florida community has less money to pay for new roads, infrastructure and public services? How do property taxes help pay for growth, how do governments plan ahead and what could change under Amendment 3?

GUEST:

  • Allara Mills-Gutcher, Florida chapter president of the American Planning Association

Understanding Hillsborough’s dengue outbreak

(27:04) The mosquito-borne illness has surged in the county this year, with one confirmed death. Health officials say the mosquito population and weather have contributed to the unusual increase, while recent testing may suggest the virus is waning.

GUESTS:

  • Carla Fry, administrator and health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County
  • Dr. Beata Casanas, infectious disease specialist and USF Morsani College of Medicine associate professor

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalProperty TaxesAmendment 3DengueMosquito-Borne Illnessacting
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman