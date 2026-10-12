Foreclosure pressures grow on homeowners, and the big debate over four vaccines

For some people, the math of a mortgage doesn’t add up the way it used to. We were curious about the financial pressures homeowners are currently facing in Florida.

Then, we talk about last week’s public hearing on the state health department’s plan to remove certain immunization requirements for school children.

Foreclosure challenges

Florida ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates, with nearly 230,000 homeowners facing foreclosure through June, according to ATTOM. Rising insurance premiums, everyday expenses and property taxes can strain household budgets. A foreclosure defense attorney and a housing nonprofit director join the show to discuss what’s driving the trend, options for struggling homeowners and how to recognize scams targeting people seeking help. The segment includes some excellent callers with compelling stories and questions.

GUESTS:



Matt Wideman, foreclosure lawyer

Aidza Antonio Thomas, Solita's House executive director

School vaccine mandates

(21:02) Florida health officials are considering dropping school-entry requirements for four vaccines, including those for chickenpox and hepatitis B. At a recent public hearing, parents’ rights advocates and medical professionals offered sharply different views. We discuss the proposed changes, potential effects on public health, the debate over mandates and what Florida families should know as flu season begins.

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