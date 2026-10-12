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Florida Matters Live & Local

Foreclosure pressures grow on homeowners, and the big debate over four vaccines

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 12, 2026 at 1:18 PM EDT
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For some people, the math of a mortgage doesn’t add up the way it used to. We were curious about the financial pressures homeowners are currently facing in Florida.

Then, we talk about last week’s public hearing on the state health department’s plan to remove certain immunization requirements for school children.

Foreclosure challenges

Florida ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates, with nearly 230,000 homeowners facing foreclosure through June, according to ATTOM. Rising insurance premiums, everyday expenses and property taxes can strain household budgets. A foreclosure defense attorney and a housing nonprofit director join the show to discuss what’s driving the trend, options for struggling homeowners and how to recognize scams targeting people seeking help. The segment includes some excellent callers with compelling stories and questions.

GUESTS:

  • Matt Wideman, foreclosure lawyer
  • Aidza Antonio Thomas, Solita's House executive director

School vaccine mandates

(21:02) Florida health officials are considering dropping school-entry requirements for four vaccines, including those for chickenpox and hepatitis B. At a recent public hearing, parents’ rights advocates and medical professionals offered sharply different views. We discuss the proposed changes, potential effects on public health, the debate over mandates and what Florida families should know as flu season begins.

GUESTS:

  • Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter
  • Dr. Jennifer Takagishi, president of Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalForeclosuresEconomyFraudHome OwnershipVaccinationsVaccine MandateImmunizationsFlorida Department of Health
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman