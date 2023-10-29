© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aerial view of Florida legislators in the Capitol
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

New bill to require NOAA to study hurricane warnings and preparedness, focusing on vulnerable groups

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published October 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Homes that sustained wind damage caused by Hurricane Ian are seen in this aerial view, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
AP
Homes that sustained wind damage caused by Hurricane Ian are seen in this aerial view, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

A bipartisan bill introduced this week by two Central Florida congressmen calls for research into hurricane warnings and preparedness, especially for seniors, people with disabilities, non-English speakers, and rural and urban populations.

In a prepared statement, Orlando Democrat Maxwell Frost says they deserve to have “the knowledge and tools necessary to protect yourself from a hurricane."

Seniors make up a high percentage of hurricane deaths, according to a bill summary from his office. "The Fixing Gaps in Hurricane Preparedness Act’s analysis will pave the way for new steps that protect all of us during hurricanes."

Frost filed HR 6080 on Thursday. Clermont Republican Daniel Webster is a co-sponsor.

It would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study preparedness and look at how the public receives, interprets and responds to hurricane forecasts and warnings.

"In the wake of natural disasters, seniors, people with disabilities and those in rural areas are often most vulnerable," Webster said in a news release. "The Fixing Gaps in Hurricane Preparedness Act will help federal agencies evaluate how these harder to reach populations receive emergency notifications and identify shortcomings to improve preparedness and assure that assistance will swiftly reach those at the time of need."

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season2024 Florida LegislatureNOAA
Joe Byrnes
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now