Republican voter edge in Florida is more than 900,000

Florida Republicans are heading toward the November elections with a major voter-registration edge over Democrats.

The Republican Party of Florida ended April with 5,247,165 registered voters, while the Florida Democratic Party had 4,340,614, according to data posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website.

That 906,551-voter advantage continued widening a gap that began in 2021 after the GOP overtook Democrats in registration.

The new data also showed that 3,531,112 voters were registered without party affiliation as of April 30, while 352,027 were registered with third parties.

Republicans hold all statewide offices and also dominate the Legislature and the Florida congressional delegation.