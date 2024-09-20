Trump assassination attempt investigation, mosquitoes, PolitiFact checks claims, environmental news

Florida to investigate possible Trump assassination attempt

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would open their own criminal investigation into the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The governor also continued to push for a special legislative session to address growing concerns over recent condo reforms.

Guest:

Kimberly Leonard, politics reporter and author of Florida Playbook for Politico.

Mosquito control

The Florida Department of Health has issued mosquito-borne illness advisories for seven counties this year. The most recent was issued on Aug. 7 for Duval County after a human case of West Nile illness was confirmed. That’s just one of the many diseases spread by mosquitoes, including Dengue.

Each year, millions are spent on mosquito control efforts across the state. Lee County Mosquito Control District (LCMCD) is the largest in Florida and its 2024 budget is over $40 million. We looked at the variety of methods used to control mosquito populations and minimize the public health risks.

Guest:

Nathan Burkett-Cadena, associate professor at Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).

Project 2025 fact-check

We turned to our partner PolitiFact to check the accuracy of some recent claims including the creation of a new federal agency to monitor pregnancies.

Guest:

Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

Environmental news

Florida could face a water shortage as soon as next year, according to a Florida TaxWatch report released this month. The government watchdog group is urging Florida to overhaul its current framework for approving and funding water projects.

The federal government requires states to keep their water quality standards up-to-date with the latest science, but Florida has been chronically behind. Three years ago, a review found the state’s rules did not do enough to protect coral. But last week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said they are again postponing proposed protections to stop turbidity churned up by dredging and ship traffic from damaging reefs.

From salt water quality to fresh water, Florida’s springs face a lot of threats like too many tourists, too much pumping and too much run-off fertilizer. Clean water advocates are urging the Department of Environmental Protection to adopt strong standards to protect the state’s freshwater springs.

Children from the Cayman Islands and St. Petersburg met up and discovered a shared passion for protecting sea turtles. Conservationist Jane Goodall spoke with the group about how they can get involved with local environmental projects.

Farmers across South Florida are experiencing a bad mango season. One possible reason for this year’s poor showing is the colder weather the area experienced during the blooming season of the tree, which happens from January to March.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media