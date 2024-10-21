WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.
Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, according to a new UNF poll
Also, Republican Sen. Rick Scott leads Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by three percentage points.
Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by a wide margin in Florida, according to a poll released Monday by the University of North Florida.
Fifty-three percent of the people surveyed support Trump for president compared with 43% for Harris, according to the poll from UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab. Two percent of respondents said they were undecided.
On other questions:
- Republican Sen. Rick Scott leads Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by 49% to 46% in the U.S. Senate race. One percent said they would vote for someone else, and 4% were undecided.
- Sixty-six percent of respondents said they would vote to pass Amendment 3, which would add the legalization of recreational marijuana by adults to the Florida Constitution. Thirty-two percent would vote no. The proposal needs 60% to pass.
- Sixty percent would vote for Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion without government interference in the state constitution. That's the threshold for passage. Thirty-two percent would vote no. The amendment’s fate could come down to turnout, said Michael Binder, faculty director of the research lab and a professor of political science.