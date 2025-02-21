© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF's Wake Up Call
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Homeowners insurance and climate risk; Florida scores drop on nation’s report card; weekly news briefing

WLRN Public Media
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:42 PM EST
A skeleton in sunglasses sits beside a sign reading "Just waiting for the insurance check," outside the closed Kona Kai Motel on Sanibel Island, Fla., Thursday, May 11, 2023. In Sanibel, the lingering damage is not quite as widespread as in Fort Myers Beach, but many businesses remain shuttered as they are repaired and storm debris is everywhere. Seven local retail stores have moved into a shopping center in mainland Fort Myers, hoping to continue to operate while awaiting insurance payouts, construction permits, or both before returning to the island.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
A skeleton in sunglasses sits beside a sign reading "Just waiting for the insurance check," outside the closed Kona Kai Motel on Sanibel Island, Thursday, May 11, 2023.

On "The Florida Roundup," we compare California and Florida when it comes to property insurance. And later, Florida's scores on the nation’s report card, what’s at stake for Florida if FEMA is gone, the late Geraldine Thompson and young bird watchers.

Homeowners insurance and climate risk 

Florida and California have been facing rising insurance premiums and natural disasters. The Los Angeles wildfires are a tragic reminder of how our insurance markets are interconnected.

On "The Florida Roundup," we spoke with a California reporter about property insurance trouble and then a reporter in Florida about the state of the industry in the Sunshine State.

Guests:

  • Danielle Venton, reporter for KQED Science. 
  • Anne Geggis, insurance reporter for the Palm Beach Post. 


Florida scores drop on nation’s report card  

Next month will mark five years since the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students were sent home from school and did not return to the classroom for months … or longer … as classes pivoted online with teachers and students trying to cope with the reality of a virtual classroom.

While Florida students have been back in their classrooms for a few years, many are still struggling with math and reading.

Guest:

  • Jeff Solochek, education reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. 


Weekly news briefing   

President Donald Trump has pledged to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Few states have as much at stake with any changes to FEMA than Florida.

Geraldine Thompson was a state senator from the Orlando area and a long-time advocate for Black history. She died last week from complications after knee replacement surgery, according to her family.

The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged many kids outdoors. Now, more young birder groups are popping up across the country for teens and tweens.

