Homeowners insurance and climate risk; Florida scores drop on nation’s report card; weekly news briefing

Homeowners insurance and climate risk

Florida and California have been facing rising insurance premiums and natural disasters. The Los Angeles wildfires are a tragic reminder of how our insurance markets are interconnected.

On "The Florida Roundup," we spoke with a California reporter about property insurance trouble and then a reporter in Florida about the state of the industry in the Sunshine State.

Guests:



Danielle Venton , reporter for KQED Science.

, reporter for KQED Science. Anne Geggis, insurance reporter for the Palm Beach Post.



Florida scores drop on nation’s report card

Next month will mark five years since the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students were sent home from school and did not return to the classroom for months … or longer … as classes pivoted online with teachers and students trying to cope with the reality of a virtual classroom.

While Florida students have been back in their classrooms for a few years, many are still struggling with math and reading.

Guest:



Jeff Solochek, education reporter for the Tampa Bay Times.



Weekly news briefing

President Donald Trump has pledged to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Few states have as much at stake with any changes to FEMA than Florida.

Geraldine Thompson was a state senator from the Orlando area and a long-time advocate for Black history. She died last week from complications after knee replacement surgery, according to her family.

The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged many kids outdoors. Now, more young birder groups are popping up across the country for teens and tweens.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media