© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida House Speaker wants to lower sales tax rate to 5.25%

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
The Florida flag is in the background with various dollars in front of it
Onur
/
stock.adobe.com

The current rate is 6%. It would reduce annual state tax revenue by $5 billion.

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez wants to lower Florida’s sales tax from 6% to 5.25%

He announced his plan while the House was in session Wednesday. He said it would reduce state revenue by $5 billion a year.

“This will not be a temporary measure; a stunt or a tax holiday. This will be a permanent, recurring tax reduction. This will be the largest state tax cut in the history of Florida," he said.

Perez’s announcement comes as Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing to abolish property taxes in the state. The text of the bill reducing sales tax will be released next week.
Tags
Politics 2025 Florida LegislatureTaxesDaniel Perez
Tristan Wood
Tristan Wood is a senior producer and host with WFSU Public Media. A South Florida native and University of Florida graduate, he focuses on state government in the Sunshine State and local panhandle political happenings.
See stories by Tristan Wood
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now