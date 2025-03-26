Florida House Speaker wants to lower sales tax rate to 5.25%

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez wants to lower Florida’s sales tax from 6% to 5.25%

He announced his plan while the House was in session Wednesday. He said it would reduce state revenue by $5 billion a year.

“This will not be a temporary measure; a stunt or a tax holiday. This will be a permanent, recurring tax reduction. This will be the largest state tax cut in the history of Florida," he said.

Perez’s announcement comes as Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing to abolish property taxes in the state. The text of the bill reducing sales tax will be released next week.