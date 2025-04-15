© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis signs bills to legally change name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America in Florida

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published April 15, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up the signed bills that legally recognize the change to Gulf of America on April 15, 2025. He's is flanked by lawmakers who pushed the bills through the Legislature.
X
/
@JoeGruters
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up the signed bills that legally recognize the change to Gulf of America on April 15, 2025. He's is flanked by lawmakers who pushed the bills through the Legislature.

One of the bills changes dozens of state laws. The other mandates that agencies update “geographic materials” as well as school instructional materials to include the new name.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed two bills aimed at carrying out President Donald Trump’s directive to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, according to the Florida Senate.

One of the bills (HB 575) will change dozens of state laws to reflect the name change. The other (HB 549) will require state agencies to update “geographic materials” to reflect the change. Also, school instructional materials adopted or purchased as of July 1 include the Gulf of America name.

ALSO READ: House backs name change to Gulf of America in laws and ed materials

The Republican-controlled Senate passed the bills last week, after they had been approved by the House.

“These bills, now Florida law, ensure we reflect that fact across state government and, most importantly, in our schools. It is our responsibility to ensure our children understand American greatness," Sen. Joe Gruters, who sponsored the education-related measure through the Senate, said in a statement.

The change makes Florida the first state to legally recognize the change.

The Senate issued a news release early Monday evening, with Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, saying he was among the lawmaker joining DeSantis to see the bills signed.

ALSO READ: FWC officials say they will adopt change to Gulf of America

“Florida is proud to follow the leadership of President Trump as the first state to officially recognize the Gulf of America,” DiCeglie, who sponsored one of the bills in the Senate, said in the statement.

“American exceptionalism isn’t an abstract idea, it is an absolute fact that we must recognize and celebrate. In Florida, we will always put America first.”
Tags
Politics Gulf of AmericaGulf of Mexico2025 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantis
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now