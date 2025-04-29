Speaker Perez announces committee to draft property tax reform ballot initiatives

The Florida House wants to take the lead on plans to reduce and reform property taxes in the state. House Speaker Daniel Perez announced Tuesday he is launching a House select committee to draft ballot initiatives over the summer to go on the 2026 ballot.

While addressing his chamber, Perez acknowledged Governor Ron DeSantis had been calling for abolishing property taxes, but the speaker said the governor’s calls have come with few specifics.

“Naturally, many of us had the same questions. How would elimination of property taxes work? If property taxes go away, how would local governments pay for the services we expect local government to provide, like police, fire and infrastructure?” Perez said. “Unfortunately, as the weeks have gone by, the governor has yet to come forward with any specific answer to those questions, or with any specific plan, or with actual bill language. The Florida Constitution prohibits the state legislature from exercising direct control over property taxes.”

Perez said there aren’t enough details for the House to draft ballot initiative language this session. Instead, he wants a select committee to work to draft several constitutional amendments to go on the ballot in 2026 to bring property tax reform in several areas, including expanding homestead exemptions, requiring cities and counties to hold referendums on eliminating homestead property taxes and prohibiting foreclosure on homesteaded property for unpaid taxes.

Perez and DeSantis have been butting heads this session, but the speaker said he’s open to more ideas about the changes--no matter who the suggestions come from.

“If the governor comes forward with a proposal, we will hear it. All ideas are welcomed. All voices are invited to be heard. This process is not about ego or pride of authorship or credit. This is about bringing the very best proposals before the people of Florida, so that they have an opportunity to decide their own fate,” he said.

DeSantis and the Florida House have been locked in a standoff over several policy issues, including arguments about tax relief, the governor’s Hope Florida scandal, and more. Some say this move gives Perez the chance to use his power as House Speaker to exert some control in their standoff.