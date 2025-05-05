In federal lawsuit, group says new Florida law aims to 'strangle' constitutional amendment process

Legislation that opponents say will make it harder for citizens to place constitution-changing measures on the ballot was quickly signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — then quickly challenged in court.

DeSantis approved the bill on Friday , the same day it passed the Florida Legislature.

A coalition called Florida Decides Healthcare filed a federal lawsuit over the weekend. The group is currently collecting signatures to get a measure on the ballot to expand Medicaid.

Mitch Emerson, the group’s executive director, accuses the legislation of trying to “strangle this process with red tape and intimidation.”

“Florida already has the most restrictive ballot amendment process in the nation,” Emerson said in a Monday virtual press conference. “This law is a machete taken to a system that needs a scalpel.”

Republican lawmakers promoted the legislation as an attempt to prevent fraud in the process.

The legislation says anyone who collects more than 25 non-family petitions for a ballot measure must register with the state or face felony penalties.

Floridians will also have to provide more personal identifying information on petition forms, and petition groups will face shorter deadlines and heftier fines for violations.

Florida voters considered two high-profile constitutional amendments last year that would've allowed recreational marijuana and expanded abortion access.

Both received support from a majority of Florida voters, but fell short of the 60% approval threshold required for passage amid fierce opposition from the DeSantis administration.

Florida Decides Healthcare’s proposed amendment would expand Medicaid coverage in the state to cover more working-age adults.

Florida is one of only 10 states that haven’t expanded eligibility for the medical assistance program, as allowed by the federal Affordable Care Act.

The proposed ballot measure would circumvent GOP state lawmakers’ refusal to change that.

“We are fighting to put Medicaid expansion in the hands of Florida voters where it belongs,” Emerson said.

The lawsuit alleges that the law violates First Amendment and due process rights.

The group, which is represented by the advocacy organization Southern Poverty Law Center and progressive firm Elias Law Group, is suing those responsible for enforcing and supervising the new law.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Attorney General James Uthmeier, county supervisors of elections and Florida’s 20 state attorneys are named as defendants in the suit.

When asked for comment, the governor's office shared a social media post from DeSantis announcing his signing of the legislation and a post from Jason Weida, his chief of staff.

Weida's post, which was in response to the lawsuit, showed a GIF of Will Ferrell as "Anchorman" character Ron Burgundy making a "bring it on" gesture.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

