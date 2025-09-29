© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Special election is being held to replace Blaise Ingoglia in the state Senate

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT
Florida Senate

Blaise Ingoglia resigned from the state Senate after he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the state's new chief financial officer, after then-CFO Jimmy Patronis resigned to run for Congress.

A special election will be held Tuesday to replace Blaise Ingoglia, who resigned to become the state's Chief Financial Officer.

The Republican-only primary is for Senate District 11, which includes Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and parts of Pasco County.

The candidates are rancher Anthony Brice and former state Representative Doctor Ralph Massullo.

The winner will face off against Democrat Ash Marwah in the general election in December.

Voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their assigned polling place.
Tags
Politics Blaise Ingoglia
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
  1. DeSantis appoints Senate ally Blaise Ingoglia as Florida's chief financial officer
  2. A special election will be held to fill Blaise Ingoglia's Florida Senate seat
  3. Hernando voters reelect Ingoglia to state Senate, Bilirakis to Congress
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now