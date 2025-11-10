© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tampa area veterans' stories are shared through the StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative

WUSF | By Amy Tardif
Published November 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Two men sit side-by-side. The elderly man on the left is in a wheelchair and wears a World War II veterans hat.
courtesy
/
StoryCorps
100-year-old Marvin Liebson and his son Larry Liebson participated in WUSF's partnership with StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative in spring 2025.

Twelve Tampa area veterans' stories were recorded this spring for the Library of Congress and shared through StoryCorps.

StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative provides a platform for veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories.

Last spring, the project came to the Tampa Bay area to record, and twelve veterans took part. Their stories are now preserved at the Library of Congress and as part of StoryCorps' online archive for WUSF.

We carefully selected and arranged some of the best moments from four of their stories.

Marvin Leibson served on the Pacific front in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

He was a combat engineer in New Guinea, Guam and the Philippines, where he repaired runways bombed by the Japanese army.

He later became an engineer and worked at a Navy atomic lab in Pittsburgh building nuclear submarines. He was also active in his temple, Masons, Shriners and Habitat for Humanity.

At age 100, Leibson spoke with his son, Larry Leibson.

Marvin Leibson died in October at age 101.

Marvin Liebson
Listen to Marvin and Larry Leibson's conversation.
Sean Coffman and Carlos Diaz Serrano are friends and colleagues who reflected on their military careers.

Coffman has worked at US Central Command in Tampa and served as a Green Beret - Army Special Forces officer. He now lives in Lakeland.

Serrano is from Puerto Rico and retired in Tampa after serving in the Air Force as a communications officer.

Sean Coffman and Carlos Diaz Serrano
Listen to Coffman and Serrano's conversation.
Two middle aged men stand side-by-side in short sleeves.

Andrew Walker spoke with his father, 100-year-old Mordecai Walker of Citrus Park, about his military experience during World War II.

Sgt. Walker served in New Guinea. He later spent decades as an agriculture teacher in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

Mordecai Walker was born on the 4th of July. He died in August at the age of 101.

Mordecai Walker and Andrew Walker
Listen to the Walker's conversation.
Two Black men are side-by-side each wearing glasses. The younger man has his arm around the elderly man.

Friends and colleagues Derrick Smith and Susy Bogdan have their military service and careers as government civilians in common.

Smith is a retired sergeant major in the US Army. Bogdan served 20 years in the Air Force.

They worked together at the Joint Special Operations University at MacDill Air Force Base.

Derrick Smith and Susy Bogdan
Listen to Smith and Bogdan's conversation.
A Black man stands next to a white woman and he has his arm around her shoulders. They're both smiling.

Amy Tardif
I’ve made a professional U-turn—and I couldn’t be happier to be back at my alma mater, USF, and the very place where I got my start as an intern: WUSF. Now, I’m the Editor for the Your Florida project, as well as a newsroom editor and trainer, aka newsroom Yoda.
