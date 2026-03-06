St. Petersburg's mayor is at the forefront of opposition to anti-DEI bills

The Florida Senate passed legislation that would prevent local governments from actively participating or paying for diversity, equity and inclusion events.

Area officials who approve those events or policies could be removed from office. And the bill could allow lawsuits against municipalities.

St. Petersburg prides itself on such events, including Black heritage marches and its annual Pride Parade.

Mayor Ken Welch spoke out against the bill on Florida Matters Live & Local, calling it "authoritarian."

"That is total preemption that would prohibit cities from doing everything from St. Patrick's Day to having a program for girls who might want to go into the fire service, certainly honoring African-Americans or the LGBTQ community," he said. "It's preemption of what local communities want to see when they vote mayors and councilors and county commissioners into office."

Welch and local officials from across the state say it could have serious economic consequences.

Welch also took part in a news conference on Wednesday with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Fernandina Beach Commissioner Genece Minshew, Tallahassee Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox and Leon Community Commissioner David O’Keefe.

They emphasized that despite narrow carve-outs, the bill’s vagueness and extreme penalties could discourage or stop local governments from a range of actions. Those could include hosting or supporting cultural events such as a Jewish Film Festival, offering translation services to Spanish-speaking residents, recognizing Pride month, or having women and minority-owned business programs.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the region has one of the highest concentrations of same-sex households in the United States, and each year, they welcome more than 1.3 million LGBTQ+ visitors to their. community.

"Legislation like HB 1001 and SB 1134 risks sending the message that some people are less welcome than others. And when that perception spreads, the economic consequences can follow," Trantalis said in a news release.

Tallahassee Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox called the bill's language "vague and overbroad.

"This bill could impact more than 150 small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses who have secured more than $35 million in the past years in the City of Tallahassee and Leon County," Williams-Cox said.

Leon Community Commissioner David O’Keefe said the state government needs to collaborate more with cities and counties.

"Instead of passing legislation that pits us against each other, the state legislature should be partnering with local governments to solve real, everyday problems," O'Keefe said. "We need to be working hand-in-hand to tackle the severe affordable housing crisis, build up our local workforce, and address the rising cost of living,"

The House votes on the bill next week.