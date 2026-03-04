St. Pete mayor looks ahead, nonprofits and citizenship checks, Jackson House rebirth

A special guest on “Florida Matters Live & Local”: St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, who reflects on four years he admits were “challenging” from the start — he was even sworn in with COVID-19.

He highlights the highs and lows of the Gas Plant District redevelopment, a signature issue that he still wants to move ahead on without the Tampa Bay Rays, who pulled out of the arrangement.

But he’ll need to be reelected this year. And he doesn't think the Gas Plant letdown will be held against him.

Welch eyes a second term

(0:00) In 2021, Ken Welch promised to fight poverty and create equity while campaigning to become St. Petersburg’s mayor. Thanks to a couple of devastating hurricanes, things didn’t go exactly as planned. But his vision remains as he runs for reelection. He joins the program to discuss achievements from his first four years plus plans for affordable housing, infrastructure and the Historic Gas Plant District — sans a baseball stadium.

GUEST:



St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch

Scrambling amid citizenship rules

(29:52) A Manatee County proposal could force the verification of immigration status, risking essential programs like addiction recovery, dental care and sexual assault advocacy. As they work to protect community services, advocates and volunteers express concern over potential lawsuits and operational challenges.

GUESTS:



Carter Weinhofer, Bradenton Herald accountability reporter

Clinton Engelberger, Suncoast Searchlight freelance writer

Jackson House revival

(35:56) Built in 1901, the downtown Tampa rooming house offered shelter to Black travelers during segregation and hosted musical icons. After decades of decay, it gets a new chance at life as a museum and education center. The funding is secured and construction is slated to begin this summer.

GUEST:

