Dunedin gets FEMA money to help rebuild pier destroyed by Hurricane Helene

The city of Dunedin and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority have received $828,000 in federal disaster funds to help rebuild the Dunedin fishing pier and construct a permanent dock for the Clearwater Ferry, officials announced Monday.

The funding, tied to recovery efforts following hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, will support work underway as part of a broader marina restoration costing about $10.8 million. The pier replacement alone is estimated to cost about $2.3 million.

The FEMA money will also go toward building a permanent dock for the Clearwater Ferry, which is operated by the PSTA and transports passengers between Dunedin, downtown Clearwater and Clearwater Beach.

A temporary dock was installed to allow ferry service to resume last October, but officials say a permanent structure is needed to support long-term operations and improve resilience during future storms.

“This investment is a meaningful step in Dunedin’s recovery and ensures the Clearwater Ferry can continue serving our waterfront community,” Dunedin Vice Mayor Rob Walker said in the release.

A FEMA check was presented to local officials by U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, whose Pinellas County district includes Dunedin.

“After the devastation caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton, rebuilding the Dunedin pier is about more than infrastructure; it's about restoring the heart of this community,” Luna said in a Monday media release. “I was proud to help secure this funding to ensure Dunedin comes back stronger, safer and ready to thrive again.”

The marina and pier have been closed since the storms, though work has steadily progressed over the past year. The city has completed stabilization of damaged docks, restored utilities, including a fire suppression system, and continues repairs to the seawall, with that work expected to wrap up this summer.

Design and permitting for the new pier began in 2025 and are complete. Demolition of the damaged structure is expected to begin soon, with construction slated for the summer.

While the city has not announced a firm reopening date for the pier, the construction schedule points to completion by late 2026.

Much of the marina remains an active construction site, and public access — including the boat ramp — is still limited as rebuilding continues.

City officials had been pursuing reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is expected to cover a significant share of the construction costs, with additional support coming from state disaster funds and local resources.