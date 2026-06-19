© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Indigenous Guatemalan leader in Lake Worth bids farewell after surprise visit from immigration detention

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published June 19, 2026 at 11:24 AM EDT
Director of operations at the Guatemalan-Maya Center Mari Blanco, Father Frank O'Loughlin, and Olga Perez, who set to be sent back to Guatemala in early July. She hasn't been in that country in 30 years.
Wilkine Brutus
/
WLRN
Director of operations at the Guatemalan-Maya Center Mari Blanco, Father Frank O'Loughlin, and Olga Perez, who set to be sent back to Guatemala in early July. She hasn't been in that country in 30 years.

After nine delayed immigration hearings, a respected indigenous Guatemalan leader in Lake Worth Beach recently made a surprise visit from an immigration center in Arizona – before she's to be deported

After nine delayed immigration hearings, Olga Perez, a respected indigenous Guatemalan leader in Lake Worth Beach recently made a surprise visit from an immigration center in Arizona – before she's to be deported

Family and staff at the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach celebrated her temporary return.

Perez, who is undocumented, was an indigenous Mam language interpreter and community leader. That all changed when immigration authorities sent her to a detention center in Arizona.

"I'm so, so glad and happy to see them, but I'm still in shock. My mind is still in processing if it's real or not," Perez said. "The staffs, everybody. It's my family, my kids, so I'm so, so, so happy."

After six months in detention, she was released on her own recognizance pending voluntary deportation. That means the judge allowed her to leave detention while her case is pending. Supporters helped pay a $500 bond and her case is now closed.

She will leave behind four U.S.-born children — with one final court check-in before being sent to Guatemala, a place she hasn't seen in 30 years. But her voluntary departure allows her to potentially file for things like a tourist visa in the future and come back to the U.S.

READ MORE: Immigration court delays keep respected Lake Worth Beach mom detained, children in limbo

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Copyright 2026 WLRN
Tags
Politics Immigration Policy
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a multimedia journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR, and a member of Washington Post/Poynter Institute’ s 2019 Leadership Academy. A former Digital Reporter for The Palm Beach Post, Brutus produces enterprise stories on topics surrounding people, community innovation, entrepreneurship, art, culture, and current affairs.
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now