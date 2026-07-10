Longtime 'independent’ Florida Republican Jack Latvala dead at 74

Longtime Republican lawmaker Jack Latvala, who defended unions and state employees in the Florida Senate as the Legislature trended more conservative, died Thursday.

He was 74.

“It is with profound sadness that our family shared the news of the passing of Jack Latvala. We are grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this difficult time,” Pinellas County Commissioner and former state Rep. Chris Latvala said in a statement provided to the Phoenix.

“Jack dedicated a lifetime to public service and was honored to serve the community he loved. We appreciate everyone’s kindness and respectfully ask for privacy as our family mourns this tremendous loss.”

During his legislative career, Jack Latvala opposed privatization of state prisons and emerged as a supporter of public employees and state workers. He made an unsuccessful bid to be Senate president, coming up short to Sen. Joe Negron, who ran the chamber between 2016 and 2018.

Both Republicans and Democrats expressed condolences.

“Senator Jack Latvala was a dedicated public servant whose leadership helped shape the Florida GOP,” the Republican Party of Florida said in a written statement. “His legacy lives on not only through his years of service, but through his family. Praying for his loved ones during this difficult time.”

“You know what I always admired about Jack was, he moved to his own beat and he leaned in on issues, learned both, you know, all sides of the conversation,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried told the Phoenix on Thursday morning.

“[He] wasn’t just going to be pushed around by leadership, you know — he was wanting to debate issues, wanting to understand the impacts of the issues, and, even if you didn’t get his vote at the end of the day, you respected where he came from.”

Pinellas County Democratic Sen. Daryl Rouson worked with Latvala.

“He was a master politician and a great human being,” Rouson said in a phone interview. “He was the Appropriations chair for a while when I was in the Senate, and l learned that not everything is gained through debate. Sometimes you let your vote be your debate. And I admired his political acumen and the way that he could read human beings.”

Retirement in wake of investigation

In 2017, Latvala announced his candidacy for the 2018 Republican nomination for governor, but those ambitions ended shortly after he was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in October 2017, at the height of the #MeToo era.

Two months later, a 33-page investigation report found credible evidence of sexual misconduct. Latvala announced his retirement that same day.

One of the women who had accused Latvala of harassment, Rachel Perrin Rogers, went public with her allegations, and ultimately agreed with the Florida Senate in 2019 on a nearly $1 million settlement.

“Jack Latvala did a great deal of good for his community and for the causes he believed in,” Perrin Rogers said on X on Thursday. “This was a huge part of why myself and others stayed silent for so long about the bad acts. Reminder — two things can be true. Wishing peace for his family and friends.”

Jack Latvala did a great deal of good for his community and for the causes he believed in. This was a huge part of why myself and others stayed silent for so long about the bad acts. Reminder - two things can be true. Wishing peace for his family and friends. — Rachel Perrin Rogers (@RPerrinRogers) July 9, 2026

“I have no firsthand knowledge of any of what went down, but certainly there was a culture in Tallahassee that was not respectful to professional women and to the women in Tallahassee,” Fried, a lobbyist when the accusations went public, said. “Certainly, there was a climate that was in Tallahassee that, for better or for worse, Jack fell into.”

Paulson, professor emeritus of government at the University of South Florida St Petersburg, considers it a sad end to a notable career in public service.

“A man who was one of the most effective voices of bipartisan political change in Florida was brought down by his own actions,” he told the Florida Phoenix in an email. “Latvala was his best and worst enemy, a fate that befalls too many politicians.”

Pinellas power broker

Long before eyeing a run for governor, Latvala was a political power broker in both Pinellas County and Florida GOP politics, beginning with a direct mail/consulting business he founded in Pinellas more than a decade before he was elected to serve in the Legislature.

He worked with numerous clients who went on to serve in local and state government.

Latvala was long considered one of the most powerful Republicans in Pinellas but was also praised for his independent thinking and willingness to buck the party when he thought it necessary.

“If you hired him [as a consultant], he endorsed you and got everyone else to endorse you,” said longtime Pinellas political consultant Barry Edwards. “If you wanted to be a judge on the ballot, you used Jack. Probably 95% of the winning judges used him as a consultant.”

Former Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard worked with Latvala on three of his campaigns.

“There were things that you might not associate with a Republican or with a Democrat,” he said. “He really was independent in his thinking and what he advocated for.”

As an example, Hibbard recounted how one year Latvala procured funding for the Willa Carson Health and Wellness Center in the mostly Black North Greenwood neighborhood in Clearwater.

“The one thing he said to me was, ‘I got the money to build that and outfit it. Now you need to find money to keep it running,’ ” Hibbard said. “Because at that time, a lot of those residents were not going to the hospital, so they were forgoing having healthcare. That’s something he spearheaded.”

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