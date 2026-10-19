Three very different candidates vying for Congress in Florida District 16

Harpster, Dayna /

A Donald Trump-backed Republican, a self-described "moderate Democrat and fiscal conservative" and a candidate with no party affiliation are vying for a seat representing Florida's 16th Congressional District. Its current occupant, Republican Vern Buchanan, is stepping down after 20 years in Congress.

The 16th district covers all of Manatee, DeSoto, and Hardee counties, along with portions of Pinellas, Sarasota, and Polk counties. Its territory is the result of redistricting this year.

Sydney Gruters

Republican Sydney Gruters has received support and funding from conservative organizations such as Winning for Women, Maggie's List and Turning Point Action.

Although this is her first bid for office, she has worked behind the scenes for many years, most notably on Buchanan's staff and also as district director for U.S. Rep. Greg Steube.

The wife of Joe Gruters, a Florida State Senator and chairman of the Republican National Committee, Gruters was most recently vice president of advancement and executive director of the New College Foundation.

On her website (https://gruterforcongress.com/), she lists "Conservative Priorities to Make America Great":

"Sydney is ready to cut taxes and fight rising costs so working families can afford gas, groceries, and everyday essentials."

"Sydney will work with President Trump and ICE to keep our families safe from violent criminals entering our country illegally."

"Sydney will fight rising prices with conservative solutions that help families keep more of what they earn."

"Sydney is ready to fight for Democracy and stand with President Trump to ensure our elections are secure."

"Sydney will fight to curb overdevelopment and keep homeownership within reach for working families."

"Sydney will strengthen veterans' benefits and protect Social Security and Medicare so seniors and those who served can retire with security and peace of mind."

Kelly Kirschner

A former Sarasota City Commissioner – the youngest in Sarasota history – and former Sarasota mayor, Kirschner earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Georgetown University.

According to his website, https://kellykirschner.com/, he is a third-generation Floridian who grew up near the Sarasota-Bradenton airport, working after school and on weekends at the family's fruit stand, Blue Heron Fruit Shippers.

After college, he joined the Peace Corps and spent four years in northern Guatemala working with Mayan farming families.

Higher education has been part of his life, having served as vice president of Eckerd College and growing UnidosNow to serve more than 1,000 first-generation students gain admission to universities without debt.

Kirschner also spent time in the private sector, working in sales at Manatee County's Bio-Pro Research.

He was instrumental in the building of Payne Park and stopping a developer from placing 10-story condos into a single-family neighborhood.

"The system has been rigged against ordinary families for too long," his website says. "Kelly has spent his life taking on the 'untouchables' – from the Guatemalan government, to predatory developers, to corporate monopolies – and winning for those who have long been ignored."

Mark Davis

A U.S. Air Force veteran and small business owner, Davis says on his website (https://markdavisforcongress.com), "I'm not your typical politician – and that's exactly the point."

A large graphic depicts silhouettes of protesters holding signs that read "ICE OUT," "THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE," the American and rainbow flags and a "No Kings" logo with a large quote: "Tyranny cannot succeed where people refuse to submit to it," by R. Reich.

About his family, he says, "We love this state, but like so many families, we're feeling the squeeze. Prices keep rising, wages are flat, and too many politicians seem more interested in scoring points than solving problems.

"I've had enough of that—and I know I'm not alone.

"I'm running for Congress because I believe we deserve better. I want to bring common sense, honesty, and accountability back to government—and make Washington work for us again.

"I'm not here to climb the political ladder. I'm here to lift people up."

A report by WWSB in Sarasota in late July said that Davis had been arrested for obstructing a police officer during a court-ordered welfare check of his children.

Department of Children and Families investigators followed up on a Sarasota Circuit Court order about allegations of firearms in the home being accessible to children.

According to WWSB, "Davis told ABC7 the DCF complaint is false, and is retaliation for Davis' frequent criticism of President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis."

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