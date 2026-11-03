Pasco County election results: Republican Bilirakis wins Florida’s Congressional District 12

Republican incumbent Gus Bilirakis beat his Democratic opponent Kimberly Overman on Tuesday night with 52.8% of the vote to represent Florida in Congressional District 12.

The district used to include all of Citrus and Hernando counties, but due to recent redistricting, those areas are now under District 15.

The new District 12 includes part of western central Pasco County and parts of western Hillsborough County.

Bilirakis was first elected to Congress in 2006, focusing a lot on veterans' affairs, healthcare and defense during his tenure. His latest priorities include lowering costs, reducing taxes and regulations, and a stronger future for seniors, veterans and families.

Overman served as a commissioner for Hillsborough County between 2018 and 2022, and she focused her campaign on healthcare and crime prevention.

Complete Pasco County election results

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