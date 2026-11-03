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LIVE: Florida general election results for governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
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Pasco County election results: Republican Bilirakis wins Florida’s Congressional District 12

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:30 PM EST
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Steve Newborn
/
WUSF
Congressman Gus Bilirakis speaks at a Republican get-out-the-vote rally headlined by candidate for governor Byron Donalds on Aug. 12, 2026, in New Port Richey.

The new District 12 includes part of western central Pasco County and parts of western Hillsborough County.

Republican incumbent Gus Bilirakis beat his Democratic opponent Kimberly Overman on Tuesday night with 52.8% of the vote to represent Florida in Congressional District 12.

The district used to include all of Citrus and Hernando counties, but due to recent redistricting, those areas are now under District 15.

The new District 12 includes part of western central Pasco County and parts of western Hillsborough County.

Bilirakis was first elected to Congress in 2006, focusing a lot on veterans' affairs, healthcare and defense during his tenure. His latest priorities include lowering costs, reducing taxes and regulations, and a stronger future for seniors, veterans and families.

Overman served as a commissioner for Hillsborough County between 2018 and 2022, and she focused her campaign on healthcare and crime prevention.

Complete Pasco County election results

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Politics 2026 ElectionsPasco CountyGus Bilirakis
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
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