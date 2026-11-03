Polk County election results: Franklin holds onto congressional seat and school tax passes
Republican Rep. Scott Franklin easily turned away Democrat Curtis Gibson win a redrawn District 18. The school referendum adds a 1-mill property tax for school operations and employee retention.
Polk County voters reelected Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin and passed a school property tax measure to fund employee retention and recruitment and other school district needs.
In a redrawn District 18, with 99% of the vote counted, Franklin received 49.7% to defeat Democrat Curtis Gibson, with 47.3%, and non-party affiliated Deva Simmons, who had 3%.
Franklin’s district, which the Cook Political Report rated as solid GOP, was redrawn to include all of Polk County and a sliver of Osceola County.
Franklin, 62, a Navy veteran first elected to Congress in 2020, ran with a large fundraising and cash advantage over Gibson.
The school referendum, which earned 60.6% of the vote, adds a 1-mill property tax for school operations. Polk County Public Schools estimates the referendum would generate about $65.6 million for the district.
About 80% of the funding, or $52.5 million, would go toward additional compensation to help recruit and retain employees. The remaining 20% would support school safety, fine and performing arts, career and technical education, and early childhood education.
Charter schools would also receive a separate estimated $13.6 million based on enrollment, as required by state law.
Information from Central Florida Public Media was used in this report.
Complete Polk County election results