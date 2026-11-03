Polk County election results: Franklin holds onto congressional seat and school tax passes

Polk County voters reelected Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin and passed a school property tax measure to fund employee retention and recruitment and other school district needs.

In a redrawn District 18, with 99% of the vote counted, Franklin received 49.7% to defeat Democrat Curtis Gibson, with 47.3%, and non-party affiliated Deva Simmons, who had 3%.

Franklin’s district, which the Cook Political Report rated as solid GOP, was redrawn to include all of Polk County and a sliver of Osceola County.

Franklin, 62, a Navy veteran first elected to Congress in 2020, ran with a large fundraising and cash advantage over Gibson.

The school referendum, which earned 60.6% of the vote, adds a 1-mill property tax for school operations. Polk County Public Schools estimates the referendum would generate about $65.6 million for the district.

About 80% of the funding, or $52.5 million, would go toward additional compensation to help recruit and retain employees. The remaining 20% would support school safety, fine and performing arts, career and technical education, and early childhood education.

Charter schools would also receive a separate estimated $13.6 million based on enrollment, as required by state law.

Information from Central Florida Public Media was used in this report.

Complete Polk County election results

U.S. House

State Senate

State House

Polk County Commission

School Board

Referendum