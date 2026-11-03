© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Live: Voter turnout across the greater Tampa Bay region and the state for the 2026 general election

WUSF | By Fresh Take Florida
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:43 AM EST
Art image says Voter Turnout on a blue background
WUSF

Real-time updates on voter turnout, including early voting, vote by mail, and voting in precincts on Election Day, using data gathered from each county's Supervisor of Elections website.

Tampa Bay area
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsVoter TurnoutVote By MailMail-In Ballots
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now