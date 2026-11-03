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Live: Voter turnout across the greater Tampa Bay region and the state for the 2026 general election
Real-time updates on voter turnout, including early voting, vote by mail, and voting in precincts on Election Day, using data gathered from each county's Supervisor of Elections website.