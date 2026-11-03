© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
LIVE: Florida general election results for governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Republican Byron Donalds wins Florida governor’s race

WUSF | By Douglas Soule,
Steve Newborn
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:52 PM EST
Black man at podium smiling while people behind him clap.
Byron Donalds
/
Facebook
Byron Donalds gives a victory speech after securing enough votes to become Florida's next governor, and the first Black one.

Governor-elect Byron Donalds will take office on Jan. 5.

Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds will be Florida’s next governor.

The Associated Press has called the race, with Donalds leading Democrat David Jolly by around 1.5 percentage points with most votes counted. He will become Florida's first Black governor.

In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by more than 19 points.

Loading...

ALSO READ: Donalds and Jolly aren't the only candidates for Florida governor. Here's the rest of the field

On the campaign trail, Donalds ran on making Florida more affordable by reducing property taxes, streamlining the development permit process and removing certain insurance premium surcharges. He called for strong immigration enforcement and greater government spending transparency.

Click here to read more from his campaign priorities page

Donalds had President Donald Trump’s endorsement and a massive fundraising advantage.

ALSO READ: Byron Donalds makes his pick for lieutenant governor. Here’s what to know

His lieutenant governor will be Bryan Avila, a former state senator representing Miami.

The victory extends Republicans’ 28-year hold on the Florida governorship.

Loading...

Tags
Politics 2026 Elections2026 Florida Governor RaceByron DonaldsDavid Jolly
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now