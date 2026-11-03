Republican Byron Donalds wins Florida governor’s race

Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds will be Florida’s next governor.

The Associated Press has called the race, with Donalds leading Democrat David Jolly by around 1.5 percentage points with most votes counted. He will become Florida's first Black governor.

In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by more than 19 points.

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On the campaign trail, Donalds ran on making Florida more affordable by reducing property taxes, streamlining the development permit process and removing certain insurance premium surcharges. He called for strong immigration enforcement and greater government spending transparency .

Click here to read more from his campaign priorities page

Donalds had President Donald Trump’s endorsement and a massive fundraising advantage .

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His lieutenant governor will be Bryan Avila, a former state senator representing Miami.

The victory extends Republicans’ 28-year hold on the Florida governorship.