© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Orange County mayor-elect says she'll lean on staff for help addressing Amendment 3

Central Florida Public Media | By Molly Duerig
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:43 AM EST
Orange County Mayor-Elect Tiffany Moore Russell addresses reporters the day after her election. She is the first Black woman to be elected as the county's mayor.
Molly Duerig
/
Central Florida Public Media 
Orange County Mayor-elect Tiffany Moore Russell addresses reporters the day after her election. She is the first Black woman to be elected as the county's mayor.

The day after her historic victory as Orange County’s first Black woman to be elected mayor, Tiffany Moore Russell outlined her goal of building “a better future.”

The day after her historic victory as Orange County's first Black woman to be elected mayor, Mayor-Elect Tiffany Moore Russell outlined her goal of building "a better future" for the county.

Her transition team will focus on three governing priorities, she said: effective government, opportunity and quality of life.

"These are [intentionally] broad areas, because I do not want this transition to begin with predetermined answers," Moore Russell said. "We need to ask questions. We need to listen. And we need to understand the challenges and opportunities before us."

One of those challenges will be grappling with the enormous financial ramifications anticipated for the county from Amendment 3, a package of staggered property tax reductions just approved by 62% of Florida voters.

Florida voters approved Amendment 3 by a margin of nearly 62%, above the 60% threshold required for passing new constitutional amendments in the state.
Screenshot / Fresh Take Florida
Florida voters approved Amendment 3 by a margin of nearly 62%, above the 60% threshold required for passing new constitutional amendments in the state.

Starting next year, the constitutional amendment will lower the assessed value of Florida homes by raising the state's current, $50,000 homestead exemption limit to $150,000, and then, in 2028, to $250,000. By that time, under Amendment 3, homeowners will effectively be able to pay property taxes as though their homes were worth $250,000 less.

In Orange County, staff estimate Amendment 3 will translate to a loss of $275 million in property tax revenues by fiscal year 2028-29. That reduction will require reducing public services — and, potentially, implementing new charges to make up for some of the lost revenues.

Moore Russell, a former longtime government employee herself, spoke against Amendment 3 ahead of the election. Now that it's approved, it's a reality she will need to confront.

Moore Russell mentioned a few potential efforts the county may need to halt, such as hiring processes or capital improvement projects. But she declined to commit to any specific changes yet, including any program cuts, new fees or charges. "I believe we have great staff here in Orange County who [have] already been exploring the 'what-if?' question, and I look forward to hearing what they've been exploring so far."

The mayor-elect said Amendment 3 has provided "a different perspective" which will require the county to pivot on some existing plans. She said she thinks "everything should be up for reconsideration," including commissioners' recently-approved spending plan for $862 million in tourist development tax revenues.

Last month, Moore Russell raised concerns about that spending plan, saying the public should have had more time to digest it.

Michael "Mike" Griffin, senior vice president of advocacy and public policy at AdventHealth, will head up the transition team for Orange County Mayor-Elect Tiffany Moore Russell.
Courtesy
/
Tiffany Moore Russell campaign
Michael "Mike" Griffin, senior vice president of advocacy and public policy at AdventHealth, will head up the transition team for Orange County Mayor-elect Tiffany Moore Russell.

Moore Russell announced Wednesday that Michael "Mike" Griffin, senior vice president of advocacy and public policy at AdventHealth, will head up her transition team. Griffin previously worked in senior leadership at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and, before that, spent 25 years as a reporter and editor at the Orlando Sentinel.

Moore Russell also shared a new website where county residents will be able to find updates about her transition to the mayor position.
Copyright 2026 Central Florida Public Media
Tags
Politics Orange County2026 Elections
Molly Duerig
Molly Duerig
Related Stories
  1. Florida voters approved Amendment 3. But what happens next?
  2. The midterm elections were a 'meteor strike' for Republicans, DeSantis says
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now