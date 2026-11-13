Charlie Crist’s ‘Guiding Lights’ for St. Petersburg spotlight recruitment and budget

St. Pete Mayor-elect Charlie Crist unveiled his “Five Guiding Lights” Thursday, outlining the priorities that will inform his transition into office.

Two things stand out: a recruitment pipeline and the challenge of offsetting budgetary losses from Amendment 3’s passage.

Crist’s plan states that “Anyone interested in serving in the new administration, on a city board or commission, on a transition committee or as a volunteer can submit a resume” through his newly launched website, mayorelectcrist.com.

That invitation carries additional weight following the $600 million general obligation (GO) bond referendum, which will fund stormwater, wastewater, drinking water and flood protection improvements, expediting the completion of each project.

Crist opposed the referendum during his campaign but has committed to implementing it and supporting public oversight committee when it’s formed.

A 12-member GO Bond Advisory Committee, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by City Council, will review spending and project progress. The transition’s recruitment could offer an opening to those who want to serve in such a role.

Then there’s the budget problem, which stood out in the Five Guiding Lights because the announcement addresses a complicated and monstrous fiscal challenge in a single sentence disproportionately small to the issue’s weight.

Under “Steady,” Crist asks which services matter most to residents and how the city can protect them with approximately $35 million less in its next budget.

That shortfall stems from the passage of Amendment 3, which expands homestead property-tax exemptions, providing relief to homeowners but reducing revenue available to local municipalities, who have few instruments other than property taxes to fund city operations.

St. Petersburg estimates the amendment will reduce revenue by approximately $33 million in fiscal year 2028, pressurizing the city’s ability to fund essential services, which soak up much of the budget, like fire and police.

Expanding the city’s tax base through new development could help offset some losses in the long term, although the transition announcement did not disclose how that will play out in City Hall nor what specific policies need revision or inclusion to realize that vision.

Here are the Five Guiding Lights Crist has mapped out:

Open: Neighborhoods and City Hall. Establish an Office of Open Government on day one and improve how residents connect with City Hall.

Establish an Office of Open Government on day one and improve how residents connect with City Hall. Steady: City Services and Public Safety. Determine which services matter most and how to protect them with approximately $35 million less in the budget.

Determine which services matter most and how to protect them with approximately $35 million less in the budget. Grow: Housing, Jobs and the Trop Site. Focus on affordable housing, jobs, faster permitting, the arts and the future of the Trop site.

Focus on affordable housing, jobs, faster permitting, the arts and the future of the Trop site. Ready: Hurricanes and Resilience. Apply lessons from Hurricanes Helene and Milton to improve storm preparedness.

Apply lessons from Hurricanes Helene and Milton to improve storm preparedness. Build: Midtown, Childs Park, Schools and Skilled Trades. Strengthen schools and create pathways to good jobs.

Crist will hold five public conversations, one for each “guiding light,” and a separate listening session for city employees after taking office. The Collaborative Labs at St. Petersburg College will facilitate the public sessions. Dates and times have not yet been announced.