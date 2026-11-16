New College loan deal gets the green light from the Florida Board of Governors

The Florida Board of Governors on Friday approved a plan for New College of Florida to borrow up to $47.5 million, and also allowed Florida Polytechnic University to borrow $101 million to build new student housing and facilities.

Both arrangements needed approval because their terms went beyond what's typically allowed in the State University System.

In New College's case, that included up-front interest-only payments, and a private investor.

"It's not within the regular guidelines. But we know that there are exceptions that have to be made sometimes, especially when you're growing enrollment. And these two universities are," said Board of Governors member Ken Jones.

New College needs the money to refinance about $16 million in old debt, plus $28.5 million in new debt from acquiring the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. That handover was laid out in the state budget earlier this year and was contingent on New College securing the necessary financing.

The Board of Governors had to be involved because some of the loan arrangements included a private investor who would cover between $4 and $7.5 million, beyond the $40 million bank loan from BankUnited.

ALSO READ: New College finance plan is risky, experts say

During the Friday BOG meeting, that investor was revealed to be Aldina L.C. The Florida business registry shows the company is run by the chairman of the Sarasota Film Festival, Mark Famiglio and accountant George Famiglio.

Aldina L.C is "acting as trustee of a nearly 40-year-old family trust that's affiliated with three New College alumni," said Board of Governors associate vice chancellor of finance and facilities, Kevin Pichard.

"As part of the financing plan, importantly, New College will be increasing its housing system rental rates by at least 10% in fiscal '28, and by 5% annually in fiscal '29, '30, and '31," said Pichard.

"It does deviate from the State University System's debt management guidelines in three regards," added Pichard, mentioning the private investor and a financial ratio that indicates New College does not have enough revenue for about 10 more years.

"The debt service coverage does not achieve the minimum 1.20 until later years, around 2037, and debt service is structured in an ascending fashion, as opposed to level debt service per the guidelines," added Pichard.

"As I mentioned before, staff of the Board of Governors and the Division of Finance have reviewed the material, and we view that any risk that's imparted by these deviations is mitigated by financial backing of this transaction by the New College Foundation."

New College has said it would lean on the New College Foundation to fill in any gaps.

Florida Polytechnic's proposal was also approved. That will allow the Lakeland-based university to enter into a public-private partnership to build a housing facility, dining hall, and add 500 parking spaces, and related infrastructure.

"We do have a significant shortage of student housing, and there are no substantial options close to the campus to absorb the demand," said Florida Poly president Devin Stephenson.

"Our current dining building has reached its capacity. We currently have seating for 300, and we need to at least double that," he said.

"Applications are up another 31 percent compared to this time last year, and our residence halls are at 100% capacity, so the demand is there, but our facilities are quickly reaching their limits."

Florida Poly's finance deal of about $101 million includes mostly insured senior bonds and some uninsured subordinate bonds, at a 6% interest rate over 40 years, instead of 30.