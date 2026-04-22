Sean McBride

I grew up in Kissimmee in a family with a deep love for music. My middle school band director picked me for the bass clarinet, my first musical instrument after the recorder. I started playing the other members of the clarinet family like the regular clarinet and the alto clarinet a few years later. I'm now happy to be a Music Performance major studying with clarinetists Calvin Falwell and Asher Carlson.

I've had many great performance opportunities at USF. I traveled to Denver and Dublin with USF’s Clarinet Ensemble at ClarinetFest and performed Andrew Grenci's 'Concerto in Rock' for the bass clarinet with USF’s Symphony Orchestra.

I'm also interested in the mixed careers that many performers have, so I've completed USF’s General Business Certificate and Judy Genshaft Honors College programs. I am excited to combine these two interests by viewing the arts through a radio broadcasting lens. I look forward to helping out the WSMR team, learning about classical music programming, and improving my skills for a career in the arts!