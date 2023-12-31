ReliaQuest Bowl: How LSU and Wisconsin match up

No. 13 LSU will meet Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa.

The Tigers are looking to reach 10 wins in their second season under Brian Kelly.

LSU is led by a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Jayden Daniels. Wisconsin won seven games in its first full season under Luke Fickell.

Braelon Allen ran for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

The teams haven't met since early in the 2016 season.

This is LSU's 55th bowl appearance. It marks Wisconsin's 35th bowl game. The Badgers have reached 22 straight bowls.

How they match up:

Who: No. 13 LSU (9-3, SEC) vs. Wisconsin (7-5, Big Ten)

Jan. 1, noon (ESPN2) Where: Raymond James Stadium

TOP PLAYERS

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels. The Heisman Trophy candidate has thrown for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Daniels has also run for 1,134 yards and 10 more scores.

Wisconsin: RB Braelon Allen. He's run for 984 yards with 12 touchdowns. Allen has five 100-yard rushing performances and four rushing scores in his last two games.

NOTABLE

LSU: The nine-win Tigers have the nation's top scoring offense at 46.4 points per game. They also lead in total offense at 547.8 yards.

Wisconsin: This is the first full season for the Badgers under Luke Fickell, who was hired away from Cincinnati in November 2022 and was on the sideline as the Badgers beat Oklahoma State in last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers followed a three-game skid by winning their last two games to extend a lengthy bowl streak.

LAST TIME

Wisconsin 16, LSU 14 (Sept. 3, 2016)

BOWL HISTORY

LSU: This is the program's 55th bowl appearance and second under coach Brian Kelly. LSU has won four of its last five bowl games.

Wisconsin: This is Wisconsin's 35th bowl game and 22nd straight bowl bid. The Badgers are 19-15 in bowls, including wins in eight of nine dating to the 2014 season.