© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ReliaQuest Bowl: How LSU and Wisconsin match up

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published December 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen signals for a first down
Abbie Parr
/
AP
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) signals for a first down after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Here's a look at the ReliaQuest Bowl between LSU and Wisconsin at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1.

No. 13 LSU will meet Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa.

The Tigers are looking to reach 10 wins in their second season under Brian Kelly.

LSU is led by a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Jayden Daniels. Wisconsin won seven games in its first full season under Luke Fickell.

Braelon Allen ran for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

The teams haven't met since early in the 2016 season.

This is LSU's 55th bowl appearance. It marks Wisconsin's 35th bowl game. The Badgers have reached 22 straight bowls.

How they match up:

  • Who: No. 13 LSU (9-3, SEC) vs. Wisconsin (7-5, Big Ten)
  • When: Jan. 1, noon (ESPN2)
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium
  • Ticket information

TOP PLAYERS

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels. The Heisman Trophy candidate has thrown for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Daniels has also run for 1,134 yards and 10 more scores.

Wisconsin: RB Braelon Allen. He's run for 984 yards with 12 touchdowns. Allen has five 100-yard rushing performances and four rushing scores in his last two games.

NOTABLE

LSU: The nine-win Tigers have the nation's top scoring offense at 46.4 points per game. They also lead in total offense at 547.8 yards.

Wisconsin: This is the first full season for the Badgers under Luke Fickell, who was hired away from Cincinnati in November 2022 and was on the sideline as the Badgers beat Oklahoma State in last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers followed a three-game skid by winning their last two games to extend a lengthy bowl streak.

LAST TIME

Wisconsin 16, LSU 14 (Sept. 3, 2016)

BOWL HISTORY

LSU: This is the program's 55th bowl appearance and second under coach Brian Kelly. LSU has won four of its last five bowl games.

Wisconsin: This is Wisconsin's 35th bowl game and 22nd straight bowl bid. The Badgers are 19-15 in bowls, including wins in eight of nine dating to the 2014 season.
Tags
Sports College FootballReliaQuest Bowl
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now