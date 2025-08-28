USF stuns No. 25 Boise State 34-7 for first win over a ranked team since 2016

Quarterback Byrum Brown ran for two touchdowns, Keshaun Singleton caught a 45-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt and South Florida routed No. 25 Boise State 34-7 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

South Florida beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time since topping then-No. 22 Navy 52-45 on Oct. 28, 2016. They had lost 18 straight against ranked teams.

Brown, playing for the first time since an injured lower leg sidelined him for eight games last year, completed 16 of 24 for 210 yards and added 43 yards on the ground. Cartevious Norton had an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Singleton had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Chas Nimrod had three catches for 96 yards.

Boise State's Maddux Madsen was 25 of 46 for 225 yards with a touchdown pass to Chris Marshall to open the scoring. Then were outscored 34-0 the rest of the way.

Boise State lost three fumbles and failed to convert on fourth down three times in USF territory.

South Florida will next face two more ranked opponents — Florida and Miami — before their American Conference schedule begins. The Bulls play at Gainesville on Sept. 6.

Boise State next hosts Eastern Washington on Sept. 5.