USF stuns Florida on a last-second Gramatica field goal, eyes a spot in the polls

South Florida got plenty of help in upsetting a ranked team for the second straight week. And in doing so the Bulls will likely break into the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven seasons.

Nico Gramatica hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired Saturday to lift the Bulls to an 18-16 victory over 13th-ranked Florida, their first victory over the Gators in five tries.

UF committed 11 penalties for 103 yards, including two major infractions on the final drive, and questionably managed the clock down the stretch.

ALSO READ: USF stuns No. 25 Boise State 34-7 for first win over a ranked team since 2016

Gramatica missed a 58-yarder with 2:52 remaining but got a chance to redeem himself after Florida failed to pick up a first down and took roughly 20 seconds off the clock. The Bulls responded with an 87-yard drive that was aided by the two UF penalties, one a spitting infraction on defensive lineman Brandon Bett, who was ejected.

The win at the Swamp in Gainesville was a huge step forward for the Bulls in coach Alex Golesh's third season.

“A bunch of guys that bought into a vision when it wasn't super cool,” Golesh said.

South Florida became only the third unranked team since 2000 to start 2-0 by beating two ranked teams, joining 2012 Oregon State and 2008 East Carolina. USF upset No. 25 Boise State last week.

When the polls come out Sunday, the Bulls are expected to be ranked for the first time since the end of the 2017 season, when the finished 11-2.

On the other end, the loss put Gators coach Billy Napier back on the proverbial hot seat.

“There’s no excuse here,” Napier said. “I’m not up here to make excuses.”

Napier called two pass plays in the waning minutes when his offense needed to milk the clock and was in charge of a team that melted down at every turn in crunch time. The Gators gave up a 66-yard TD pass mostly because defenders were staring at the sideline.And then Bett's penalty on the final drive for spitting at an opponent, one play after Dijon Johnson was called for pass interference.

Throw in Napier's offense finishing with 355 yards and settling for three field goals early, and it's no surprise Florida's faithful were calling for his job afterward.

ALSO READ: Golesh optimistic as USF football opens season against 25th-ranked Boise State

“We created it. We deserve it,” Napier said. “If you play football like that, you’re going to be criticized. It comes with the territory, right? Only thing you can do is go get it fixed, and that’s what we’ll start working on (Sunday).”

Napier dropped to 20-20, including 14-7 at home. He is 1-1 for the fourth consecutive season. As a result, the Gators (1-1) will surely drop in the rankings.

“These guys I’ve bled with, cried with,” Florida cornerback Devin Moore said. “There have been a lot of long nights, so I’m very motivated — me and other people on the team. Everyone can hold everyone accountable. ... I’m ready to get back to work, clean this film up, and just improve.”

The Bulls play at No. 5 Miami next Saturday, their third straight game against ranked opponents to open the season.

Florida begins Southeastern Conference play next Saturday at No. 3 LSU. The Gators last won in Baton Rouge in 2016.

