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Phillies ask Pinellas for tourist tax funds to help renovate Clearwater spring training stadium

WUSF
Published April 5, 2026 at 10:37 PM EDT
Gene J. Puskar
A vendor walks through the hillside overlooking the outfield at BayCare Ballpark during a Phillies' spring training game.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the Phillies presented an updated term sheet to county commissioners this past week.

The Philadelphia Phillies want up to $85 million in Pinellas County tourist taxes to renovate their spring training stadium in Clearwater.

The $205 million renovation of BayCare BallPark is tied to a 20-year lease extension that would keep the Phillies training in Clearwater through at least 2047.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the Phillies presented an updated term sheet to county commissioners on Thursday.

According to the Times, the team has agreed to pay $75 million and cover any cost overruns. The Phillies are also seeking a $20 million grant from the state and money from the city.

The Phillies have already invested $49 million into the renovation, and the first phase of work is underway.

Plans call for expanded concourses, improved lighting and video systems, enhanced fan gathering spaces, and upgrades to player development facilities. Some improvements are designed to meet evolving Major League Baseball standards.

The Phillies have trained in Clearwater since 1947.
Tags
Sports ClearwaterPhiladelphia PhilliesStadiumstourist taxPinellas CountySpring TrainingMajor League Baseball
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