Rays bring back postgame concerts with country stars Rice, Swindell and Davis

Country music stars Chase Rice, Cole Swindell and Johnny Davis are booked for postgame concerts after Tampa Bay Rays' Saturday contests at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

The performances, announced on Wednesday, are part of the Rays’ Postgame Concert Series, which was nixed last season while the team was playing at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Here is the concert schedule:



May 2: Rice, after the San Francisco Giants game, first pitch at 6:10 p.m.

May 30: Swindell, after the Los Angeles Anges game, first pitch at 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 15: Davis, after the Baltimore Orioles game, first pitch at 6:10 p.m.

Fans who buy game tickets can stick around after the final out for the concerts. Field access is available by purchasing a wristband for an additional $35.10.

Rice, a North Carolina native and former college football player, scored a massive 2018 crossover hit with “Eyes on You.”

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Davis won Song of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards for “Buy Dirt,” with Luke Bryan.

Swindell has won multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, including Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” in 2023.

The Rays played in Tampa in 2025 because Tropicana Field was damaged during Hurricane Milton in 2024. The venue was repaired and renovated in time for Monday's home opener.

