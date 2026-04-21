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Bucs' NFL draft party expands into three-block street festival in downtown St. Petersburg

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published April 21, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan with white beard and face painted red and orage, wearing a white hard had with orange and red stripes and an orange football jersey with the number 40 on it, also with large beads around neck, some with red flags with skull and cross sword logos, excited look on man's face with his arms extended and index fingers pointed
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Tampa Bay fans get excited during the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City, Mo. This year's player selections will take place in Pittsburgh, and the Bucs will hold a Block Draft Party in downtown St. Petersburg on Thursday night during the first round.

Tampa Bay holds the 15th pick on Thursday night. That likely won't happen until at least 9:30, giving partygoers time to partake in the "immersive fan activities, giveaways and bar takeovers."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ annual NFL draft party has apparently outgrown the comfy confines of Raymond James Stadium. For the first time, it will take up three city blocks.

Fans can watch Thursday night’s first round in downtown St. Petersburg — on Central Avenue between First and Third Street, the team announced.

The “massive street festival” runs from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The draft begins at 8 with the Las Vegas Raiders holding the first overall selection.

The Bucs have the 15th pick. With 8 minutes allowed between first-round selections, Tampa Bay is not expected "on the clock" until at least 9:30 p.m.

However, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht has said “we’re open” to trading down to gain additional picks, depending on how the round unfolds.

If so, block partygoers will have more time to enjoy the “immersive fan activities, giveaways and bar takeovers in the heart of St. Pete,” according to the team.

Also on tap: interactive opportunities with Bucs alumni, cheerleaders and mascot Captain Fear. Plus, complimentary popcorn with unlimited refills.

The Bucs go in with one pick in each round. They have many needs but are expected to focus on defense. That includes an accomplished edge rusher, a missing piece in recent years; and inside linebacker following the retirement Lavonte David.

Of course, Licht could fill some of those needs during the second and third rounds on Friday night or the remaining four rounds on Saturday. If desired, fans will need to plan their own parties for those days.

This year’s NFL draft — the 91st — will be in Pittsburgh, outside the Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium. A total of 257 players will be selected over three days. NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will televise.
Tags
Sports Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFL DraftNFLThings To DoEventsDowntown St PetersburgCentral Avenue
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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