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USF's Izaiyah Nelson heads to the Orlando Magic in the second round of the NBA draft

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Basketball player in green holds onto a basketball rim as a player in white moves around him.
Stephen Galvin
/
USF Athletics
USF's Izaiyah Nelson (35) dunks over a Louisville player in a game on March 19. He led NCAA Division I with 89 dunks this past season.

Nelson, the American Conference Player of the Year, is the first Bull taken in the draft in 16 years. He landed in Orlando as the 51st overall selection as part of a three-team deal involving Washington and Milwaukee.

Izaiyah Nelson on Wednesday became the first South Florida player taken in the NBA draft since 2010. He was so eager to get to work that he told his new bosses he’d drive from Tampa and arrive for Thursday morning workouts.

Nelson, the American Conference Player of the Year, won’t have that long of trek. He joined the Orlando Magic in the second round – 51st overall – as part of a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.

Nelson, 22, was the 10th USF player taken in an NBA draft and the first since Dominique Jones in 2010 (Memphis, 25th overall).

The 6-10 forward led the Bulls to the American Conference regular season and tournament titles, as well as the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012. He ranked 16th in NCAA Division I in rebounding (9.6 per game) and logged 18 double-doubles, ranking ninth nationally.

USF's NBA draft picks

With year, round, overall pick, position and NBA team:
2026 – 2/51, Izaiyah Nelson, F, Washington traded to Orlando
2010 – 1/25, Dominique Jones, G, Memphis
2006 – 2/33, Solomon Jones, G, Atlanta
1986 – 6/122, Curtis Kitchen, C, Seattle
1985 – 3/51, Charlie Bradley, F, Sacramento
1984 – 4/76, Jim Grandholm, C, Washington
1982 –3/64, Willie Redden, C, San Antonio
1982 – 4/87, Tony Grier, G, San Antonio
1982 – 6/116, Vince Reynolds, F, Cleveland
1976 – 10/159, Mike Dickerson, G, Atlanta
Source: NBA

"He's outstanding physically," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said. "He's an outstanding athlete. He tested in the 90th percentile in all the metrics (at the NBA draft combine) in Chicago. He's gotten better every year. And mostly, he's about the grind. He's really all about it."

Nelson was also named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year after spending his first three seasons at Arkansas State.

Although he averaged just 15.3 points over his career, the Magic were impressed with his transition game and ability to run the floor and finish. He led Division I with 89 dunks this past year and was the conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Weltman called him a “monster competitor, monster athlete.”

When Weltman and new Magic coach Sean Sweeney called Nelson to deliver the news, Nelson said he planned on beating them into the training facility on Thursday, according to the team.

"One of the things we thought would be a good fit was Izaiyah's blue-collar, hard-hat mentality playing for Sean Sweeney. I think they'll fit really well together,” Weltman said.

The Magic did not have a selection in the first round after sending it and three other first-round picks to Memphis in a 2025 trade for Desmond Bane.

Orlando began the second round with only the 46th selection (used to take Tennessee forward Felix Okpara). The Magic dealt that pick to the Wizards for picks 51 and 60, then received cash considerations from the Bucks for the 60th selections.
Tags
Sports NBANBA DraftUSF Men's BasketballUSF AthleticsUSFUniversity of South Florida
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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