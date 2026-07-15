Rays' Junior Caminero gets a brief scare after pitch hits hand during All-Star Game

Junior Caminero feared the worst when a 98 mph sinker that didn’t sink struck him in the left hand in Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

For the Tampa Bay Rays' slugging third baseman, Caminero considered himself fortunate the hit-by-pitch was more a scare than a season-ender.

“You are thinking the worst and honestly thought something may have been broken,” Caminero said through a translator. “But thank you to God, it’s fine and just a little bit sore. But we’re all good.”

Caminero was struck on the outside of his left hand by St. Louis Cardinals closer Riley O'Brien with the high hard one in the top of the third inning.

The 23-year-old Caminero, fourth in the major leagues with 28 home runs, stayed down for a few moments before he popped up and ran straight into the clubhouse.

X-rays were negative.

Junior Caminero was slow to get up and left the game after being hit by this pitch. pic.twitter.com/0pwJZu1kNv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

“Sinker on hands that didn’t hit my bat at all,” Caminero said. “So look, it was a scary moment. But you know right now, we feel really good.”

The Rays resume their season Friday with a doubleheader in Boston. Caminero, who is listed as day-to-day, said he expects to play.

That would be great news for fans of the Rays, who lead the AL East with a league-best 56-38 record.

O'Brien checked in with Caminero in the AL clubhouse.

“I told Ryan I really appreciate the gesture,” Caminero said. “He came into the clubhouse, and he took a few seconds to apologize, but I told him it was part of the game. He was really worried, but I told him, 'Look, these things happen.' We are here to have fun, and we are here to enjoy the night.”

The American League beat the National League 4-0 in the Midsummer Classic at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.

The AL took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on RBI hits from New York Yankees teammates Cody Bellinger, the game's Most Valuable Player, and Ben Rice.

The Rays' four other All-Stars also got into the game, including three pitchers who contributed to the shutout. Nick Martinez pitched the fifth with a strikeout, Drew Rasmussen put two out in seventh with a strikeout and a walk, and closer Bryan Baker secured the game's final out.

Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz went 0-for-2 as a pinch hitter and designated hitter.

Caminero batted fourth and became the first Ray to start an All-Star Game in two straight seasons. Caminero grounded out in his first at-bat against Phillies' ace and NL starter Cristopher Sánchez.

After the hit by pitch, Caminero was replaced by Miguel Vargas of the Chicago White Sox. Vargas later hit a solo homer in the eighth inning for game's first extra-base hit.

Caminero hit 17 total home runs a night earlier in the Home Run Derby, but was eliminated in the second round.