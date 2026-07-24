Two Tampa City Council decisions cloud city's role in Rays' ballpark proposal

The city of Tampa's role in helping to build a $2.3 billion stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays became a lot less likely Thursday. That's because the city council voted against two items that would have advanced the project.

One involved using future property tax revenue generated by a community redevelopment area (CRA) to help fund stadium construction. The other involved land-use changed required to build on the site now used by Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus in Tampa's Drew Park neighborhood.

First, acting in their role as the city's redevelopment agency, council members removed a vote from its Aug. 20 meeting regarding the team's desire to use $100 million from the Drew Park CRA for stadium construction.

Council members then voted against sending a list of land-use changes for the 120-acre property to the state, which owns campus. The move, sought by the college, means state agencies cannot review the amendment and return it to the city council for final approval in Septmeber.

“For the first time, probably in history, we have not transmitted a comprehensive plan,” council Chair Alan Clendenin said.

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Council member Lynn Hurtak opposed the idea, noting the changes would permanently change what could be developed should the stadium plan fall through.

"I'm not even transmitting this because I don't believe it's the correct. I just, I don't think it's the right thing to do," said Hurtak. "So I mean, I think it's a waste of time to send it to the state if I'm just going to vote against it."

She was joined by Charles Miranda, Bill Carlson and Guido Maniscalco in voting against sending the land-use plan.

A primary concern by Hurtak and Carlson has been the council's lack of involvement in the negotiations. The city has been represented at the table by officials from the mayor's office.

The council in May also barely approved a nonbinding memorandum of understanding that would provide $80 million from the Community Investment Tax for the stadium project. However, there has been no assurance there will be enough votes on the council for formal approval.

Hillsborough County has approved the nonbinding agreement to contribute $796 million to the proposal. The Rays said they will pay more than $1.2 billion. Negotiation are continuing over final definitive agreements not covered in the MOU.

The Rays have said they need a decision on financing by August so they could move when their lease at Tropicana Field expires at the end of the 2028 season.

Without it, the team has warned it would need to find another stadium options, although Rays CEO Ken Babby has confirmed there have been discussions on proceeding without the city.

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Hurtak said their team's timeline shouldn't impact the city's decision.

"Just because it's your emergency doesn't make it mine. And if you aren't coming to me and negotiating with me and working with me and showing me reasonable progress for reasonable things," she said.

"They're making all these plans for something they don't even have plans for yet, so I really do believe they're putting the cart before the horse and they're just hoping that we take the bait, and I'm just not going to do that."

Carlson said the team has not discussed their plans with some council members.

"It should be a robust community-oriented negotiation to get our votes," he said. "They need to do things for the CRA board that help us get our supporters in line."

Clendenin, who supports the stadium project, argued the item should stay on their calendar in case the Rays make changes to their proposal before Aug. 20.

"I don't get it because it's just a placeholder. Why take the placeholder off?" he said. "It doesn't cost us anything leaving it there. There are things happening, I believe [the Rays] have been briefing some council members on this and working with council, at least a couple of council persons including myself. I know they've talked to other council persons about things."

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Carlson said the CRA proposal could always be brought back at a future meeting.

The proposed stadium would anchor a mixed-use development, a key part in overall financing plan. The Rays have said the estimated $8 billion private investment would create enough new taxable value over 30 years to support investing the CRA money.

On Thursday, the team released artist renderings of the portions of the surrounding development, adding it has been talking with unnamed Fortune 500 companies interested in relocating to the district.