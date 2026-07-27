Rays promote versatility of proposed stadium in latest artist's renderings

The Tampa Bay Rays' latest artist renderings of their proposed Tampa ballpark depict the 30,000-seat stadium configured for a variety of events, underscoring the team's argument that the project would provide more to the community than just a baseball venue.

Monday’s release comes four days after votes by Tampa City Council may have set back a timeline to open the facility by March 2029. Nevertheless, Rays CEO Ken Babby says negotiations are continuing on a $976 million public financing package for the $2.3 billion stadium.

The four illustrations, created by stadium designer Populous, show the translucent-domed stadium hosting a nighttime concert and professional wrestling, as well as a large-scale volleyball tournament and Hillsborough College graduation.

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“We have said from the beginning that our new ballpark is about more than baseball,” Babby said. “A Forever Home ballpark for the Rays is about creating an economic engine for our region through a steady and vast array of special events that will drive hotel occupancy, restaurant traffic, parking revenue, airport activity and transit usage.”

The stadium has been envisioned as an anchor for a privately funded $8 billion multiuse development, with space for residences, businesses, a hotel and state-of-the-art buildings for Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus.

The Rays have touted analyses projecting the stadium and development could generate at least $55 billion in economic output over 30 years.

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According to the Rays, that would be “significant new economic and intangible benefits” for the city, including more than 11,000 jobs in hospitality, entertainment, security, operations and support services.

“We feel it can be one of the busiest venues in sports, entertainment and events,” Babby said. “That's not just good for the Tampa Bay Rays — it’s transformational for hotels, restaurants, parking operators, transit agencies, security companies, and many other businesses and workers throughout Tampa Bay."

The new renderings build on last week’s release of illustrations showing details in a planned office tower within the mixed-use district. The Rays say they are in discussions with Fortune 500 companies interested in relocating to the district.

On Friday, Babby pledged to meet with council members individually to keep them informed on the negotiations and include their suggestions to address their longstanding complaints about being left out of talks. The mayor’s staff has been representing the city in discussions.

ALSO READ: Two city council decisions cloud Tampa's role in Rays' ballpark proposal

That, as well as constituents’ concerns over investing tax dollars in the stadium, triggered votes on Thursday that cast doubt on the city’s role in the project.

One decision came with council members in their role as the city’s redevelopment agency. They removed an agenda item from an Aug. 20 meeting to consider using $100 million in future Drew Park property tax increases for stadium bonds.

The other vote denied state officials a chance to review land-use changes for the college property, where the stadium district would be built in Tampa’s Drew Park neighborhood. Votes on such land-use actions are considered routine.