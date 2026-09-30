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It will be Rays vs. Yankees in the American League Division Series

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published September 30, 2026 at 11:32 PM EDT
A baseball fielder stands by the outfield wall of a stadium and watch the baseball go over the wall into the crowded seating area as fans raising the hands to try and catch the home run ball
Frank Franklin II
/
AP
Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu watches as fans vie for the three-run home run hit by New York's Cody Bellinger during the sixth inning of the Yankee's 9-2 win in Game 2 of AL Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 30, 2026. The Yankees advance to play the Rays in AL Division Series.

The first two games of the best-of-five matchup will be at Tropicana Field. New York advanced by sweeping AL East rival Boston in the Wild Card Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays will face their ol’ frenemies, the New York Yankees, in the American League Division Series that begins Saturday in St. Petersburg.

The Yankees advanced by defeating the AL East rival Boston Red Sox 9-2 on Wednesday to sweep the best-of-three AL Wild Card Series.

ALSO READ: Boosted by Rays' return to Tropicana Field, MLB attendance rises for fourth straight year

Next up for the Yankees: another division foe in Tampa Bay.

First pitch on Saturday is at 6:30 p.m. at Tropicana Field.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Monday at 8 p.m., also at the Trop.

The teams move to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4 on Oct. 7-8. If needed, Game 5 goes back to St. Petersburg on Oct. 10. Starting times for these games have not been announced.

The Rays won the regular-season series, 7-6, and clinched the AL East title by defeating the Yankees 6-1 on Sept. 22 in New York. Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of that game.

The Rays (98-64) earned a first-round bye with the AL's best record and finished 4.5 games ahead of second-place New York (93-68) in the division.

ALSO READ: Fans on both sides of Tampa Bay are hyped for the Rays' playoff run

The teams' familiarity goes beyond the divisional rivalry. The Yankees host spring training at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field – in the heart of the Bay area – and the Rays used the facility for regular-season home games in 2025 because of hurricane damage at Tropicana Field.

While no widely cited scientific survey has measured Yankees fandom in Tampa Bay, the club's long-standing local presence and the sizable crowds it routinely draws at Rays games suggest it remains one of the region's most popular out-of-market teams.

Rays fans are invited to a postseason pop-up rally at Tampa’s Midtown district on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Click here for playoff ticket information
Tags
Sports Tampa Bay RaysMajor League Baseball playoffsMLBTropicana FieldSteinbrenner FieldNew York Yankees
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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